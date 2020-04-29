BROADMOOR COMMUNITY CHURCH TO HOST NO-CONTACT DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE
Broadmoor Community Church on Sunday, May 3, will host a no-contact drive-thru food drive to benefit the Westside Cares Pantry.
The drive will take place in the church parking lot at 315 Lake Ave. from noon to 2 p.m. Please bring boxes and bags of food, and toiletries.
FREE FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT SERVICES AVAILABLE THROUGH AREA AGENCY ON AGING
The Family Caregiver Support Center at the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging is available to support family caregivers you with their needs.
“During these challenging times, caregivers are facing extra challenges and stressors,” a release from the AAA states. “We can talk with you about your caregiving situation and provide support and information about the various financial, legal, housing, medical and emotional resources available to support you in your caregiving.”
Caregiver support services are for any family member caring for a loved one who is 60 or older. In addition, the AAA also has a voucher program that will allow a home care agency to come out for brief periods of time to give caregivers a physical, emotional, or financial break from caregiving.
Call 719-471-2096 for more information. Leave a message for the Family Caregiver Support Center and the center will return your call. Additional tips and resources for caregivers are available on the PPACG website at ppacg.org/covid-19-updates.
FREE GROCERY DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO THOSE IN NEED WITHOUT TRANSPORTATION
The Salvation Army, Care and Share, Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1, and COSILoveYou are delivering free groceries to community members in need who do not have transportation.
Those who need groceries delivered can call 2-1-1 (just those three numbers) or email Rick.Jacques@usw.salvationarmy.org.
No personal information is taken outside of your name, address and phone number.