Cheyenne Mountain High School alumna Becky (Varum) Bucolo was recently selected to the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.
Bucolo, 40, became the first-ever Colorado prep tennis player to win four consecutive No. 1 singles titles (1995-98), finishing her prep career with a perfect record 68-0. She never lost a set.
Bucolo was named as a Sportswoman of Colorado three times (1995, 1996, 1998), earning automatic induction into the Sportswomen of Colorado Hall of Fame in 1998.
She took her prowess to the University of Notre Dame, where she earned Big East Rookie of the Year honors in 1998. By 2001 she was ranked No. 8 in the country in doubles, earning All American accolades. She was voted team captain in 2002
She started her college career by posting 23 victories in singles and 17 in doubles as a freshman. She moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart in 1999-2000 and recorded 16 victories in singles and 16 in doubles.
Bucolo holds 10 Denver City, Colorado State, and Intermountain Section Championship titles. Seven occurred in 2001 when with singles victories at the State and Intermountain Championships and mixed titles at the City and Intermountain. She swept the women’s doubles titles at all three major events.
Bucolo said she received a phone call from CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann two weeks ago with the news she had been selected to its Hall of Fame.
“I was surprised,” Bucolo told the Cheyenne Edition from her home in Elmhurst, Ill. “It’s such an honor and I am so grateful. I never expected it. When he told me I was humbled.”
Bucolo, a 1998 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, returned to Colorado Springs after college and was the co-head coach of the Indians’ girls’ team for one season, with Jason Kirkland.
“It took a lot of effort from a lot of people — my parents and coaches — to help me have success,” said Bucolo, who honed her craft at The Broadmoor and The Country Club of Colorado.
Now married with four kids, Bucolo continues to play tennis at a high level. Last May, she earned her first Gold Ball from the United States Tennis Association when she won clay singles in the Women’s 35-39 division. She also won a Silver Ball in clay doubles with her sister, Joanne. Their coach was their mother, Mary Jane Varnum.
“The tennis court is sort of my happy place,” Bucolo said. “Winning that Gold Ball last year is a special memory for me, for sure. It will always be close to my heart.”
Bucolo is a tennis instructor at Courts Plus in Elmhurst. She teaches adults and elite high school players.
“I still have the itch,” Bucolo said. “It’s in my blood.”
Rick Wissig, racquet sports director at Courts Plus, said he is honored to have Bucolo a part of his staff.
“She’s a special person,” Wissig said. “She does great with the kids and the adult players. She’s an instructor extraordinaire.”
The CHSAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place April 14 at the Marriott Hotel-Denver Tech Center. Bucolo plans to attend the event with her parents and sister, among other guests.