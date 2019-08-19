Cheyenne Mountain High School alum Daniel Carr is quickly becoming one of America’s elite backstrokers. He bolstered his case when he won a pair of Gold medals at Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, earlier this month.
Carr, a junior on the University of California, Berkeley swimming and diving team, won his medals in the 100 and 200 meters. Carr swam a personal best 53.50 seconds in the 100 to win that event by 4/100ths of a second.
He won the 200 in a time of 1:58.13 — 17/100ths of a second over fellow American Nicholas Alexander.
Carr has already had a stellar collegiate career. As a freshman he established himself as one of the nation’s best in the backstroke, earning All-America honors in four events. He helped the Bears claim the 2018 Pac-12 team championship, placing third in the 200 back, seventh in the 100 back and 11th in the 200 IM. Carr also swam the leadoff leg on both of Cal’s medley relay victories
As a prep, he won state championships in the 200 IM, 100 free, 50 free and 500 free. He was a two-time team MVP at Cheyenne Mountain, where he holds varsity and pool records in the backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and IM.
Carr was a member of the U.S. Junior National Team (2015-18) and competed in 100 and 200 backstroke at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.
He is studying business.