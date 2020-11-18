Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
THANKSGIVING
Thursday: Lighten Up Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Friday: Thanksgiving Meal Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Friday: The Bird is the Word Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Friday: Thanksgiving Sides Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6:30 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Nov. 26: Virtual YMCA Turkey Trot 5K — $5-$30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y52fyo7z.
MUSIC
Through Dec. 31: Woodland Park Wind Symphony Virtual Holiday Concert — Available at woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
Dec. 5: A Parker Chorale Holiday — With holiday favorites, 2 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29. Tickets required: parkerarts.org/event/a-parker-chorale-holiday.
Dec. 19: Hazel Miller and the Collective's Holiday Show — 4 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $39. Tickets required: parkerarts.org/?EventId=22401.
STAGE
Tuesday-Dec. 19: "The Nutcracker" — Performed by Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, Colorado Springs Christian School, 4845 Mallow Road, $20, $15 for 11 and younger, free for two and younger with voucher, go online for dates and times. Tickets required: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
Nov. 28: A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with the Griswolds — An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo — Hosted by Paramount Theatre, 6-7 p.m., $25 AND UP. Tickets required: paramountdenver.com.
Dec. 12: Christmas with the Clauses — With holiday favorites, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $39. Tickets required: parkerarts.org/event/christmas-with-the-clauses.
Dec. 13: "Save the Magic! Nutcracker, the Ballet" — 2-3 p.m. Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $100. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
VISUAL ARTS
Through Dec. 19: Holiday Art — G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com, g44gallery.com.
CHARITY
Through Monday: Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child — Donations of shoebox gifts for children around the world. For drop-off locations, go to tinyurl.com/y4tnhpk2.
Nov. 27: Toys for Tots Toy Drive — Donations accepted 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Payless Design Center, 27 N. Union Blvd.; Channell Santiago, 219-1905, paylessdesigncenter.com.
Nov. 29: Toys for Tots Toy Drive — Meet Santa and donate wrapped toys, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Big Bo's Flooring Outlet, 2540 S. Academy Blvd.; 391-9501.
KIDS AND PETS
Through Dec. 24: Contactless Visits with Santa — Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Registration required: basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.
Thursday-Dec. 24 and Dec. 26-30: Santa Express Train — Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, go online for prices. Registration required: royalgorgeroute.com/santa-express-train.
Dec. 12 and 19: Nature Hikes with Santa — 10-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5 per person. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
FOOD AND DRINK
Through Dec. 19: Holiday Teas — Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for times and costs. Reservations required: cherokeeranch.org.
Dec. 5: Yule Log Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 6: Holiday Cupcake Bouquet Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Dec. 6: Ugly Sweater Cookie Decorating and Drink Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Dec. 11: Happy Holiday Meals Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 16: Yule Log Champagne Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 17: Yule Log Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 18: Happy Holiday Meals Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 20: Yule Log Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Dec. 20 and 22: Gingerbread Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Dec. 20, 10 a.m.-Noon Dec. 22. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Dec. 23: Yule Log Champagne Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m., 12:30-3 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Dec. 30 or 31: Holiday Brunch Cooking Class — 9-11:30 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
SHOPPING
Through Dec. 30: Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
Through Dec. 31: Shop Local Makers Online this Holiday Season — Go online for a list of makers; tinyurl.com/y6zr5h2t.
Nov. 27-Dec. 20: AF Holiday Market — Vendors include Colorado-made dog treats, jewelry, candles and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Dairy Block, Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, free. Tickets required: shopaf.co/pages/apres-holiday-market-denver.
Nov. 28-29: Holiday Craft and Gift Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for admission costs; sonshineshows.com.
Nov. 28-Dec. 20: Outdoor Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Belleview Station Dog Park, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver, $5 admission. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/yy635u56.
OTHER EVENTS
Through Dec. 31: Holiday at the Buell — Holiday hands-on activities, decorations and more, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
Friday-Jan.3: Drive-thru Light Displays — 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, except Nov. 26 and Dec. 25, Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Road, Morrison and Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, $30 per vehicle. Advance tickets required: animatedcolor.com.
Nov. 27-Dec. 13 and Dec. 18-Jan. 3: Trails of Light — 5-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays Nov. 27-Dec. 13, nightly Dec. 18, Jan. 13, Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Road, Littleton, $9 and up. Advance tickets required: denverbotanicgardens.org.
Nov. 30-Dec. 16: Dan Makris Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest — Open to homes in Woodland Park, Divide, Cripple Creek and Florissant. Registration at woodlandparkwindssymphony.com. Map of homes posted on Dec. 4; winners posted on Dec. 16.
Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — Entry for zoo members 4:20 p.m., general admission 5:20-7:20 p.m., event ends at 8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Electric Safari is not open on Dec. 24. Free for members, $14.75 for adults, $10.75 for ages 3-11, 75 cents for ages 2 and younger. Advanced ticket required: cmzoo.org/electricsafari.
Dec. 5: Nature's Ornaments Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per person. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Dec. 5: Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Dec. 5: Active Adults: Crafting a Decorative Yule Log — For ages 16 and older, 1-3:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $10-$15. Registration: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Dec. 5: Festival of Lights Parade — Stationary parade allows cars to drive through to see lighted floats, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., tickets required: coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.
Dec. 5-6: Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — "Sounds of the Season" — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park area decorated homes and venues, $20, $30 for two adults, $35 for family pass, $5 for students grades K-12. Virtual tours available. Tickets required: wphht.org.
