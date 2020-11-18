“Yes, we need a little Christmas. Right this very minute … We need a little Christmas now!” So go the lyrics of the sprightly Christmas song by Jerry Herman. The holiday season is right around the corner, and shoppers are looking forward to moving past the bleak times that have overshadowed 2020 — if only for a little while.
Westside shops are dressing up for the holidays, and seasonal goods are arriving daily on their doorsteps ready for perusal and purchase by discriminating shoppers. Three shops featured here specialize in garden gifts and live plants. It is a proven fact that living plants purify the air and calm the environment. So what better way to ramp up the holiday season than paying a visit to these establishments, checking out what they have to offer, and getting into the holiday spirit!
Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center
Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center is located at 1430 S. Tejon St. (spencersgardens.com), and has been family owned and operated since 1934. Here is the perfect place for a family outing to purchase holiday greenery; a fragrant, live Christmas tree; and delectable treats. The freshest of Christmas trees are locally cut, ensuring a season complete with the scent of pine. Wreaths, pine roping and boughs, poinsettia plants, and holly comprise the variety of living holiday decorations.
But the best is yet to come! Many families make it a holiday tradition to visit Spencer’s not only for greenery, but to stop in at the popular Candy Basement located onsite. Spencer’s own line of canned products can be found in the welcoming atmosphere of this hidden treasure. It’s the perfect place to find a tasty gift or stocking stuffer for the pickiest of gift receivers. Pick up a jar of pickles or jam, a roll of Necco Wafers or some Mallo Cups, and add a large bag of candy. Horehound drops anyone? Top it off with a luscious, frozen take-and-bake pie while supplies last.
Summerland Gardens
Summerland Gardens, at 806 Arcturus Drive (summerlandgardens.com), provides one-stop destination holiday shopping for every buyer. Previously located at Cheyenne Road and South Nevada Avenue, the business moved to the current location a year and a half ago.
Entering the shop is a delight for the senses, with cheery holiday music, tinkling fountains and the scent of wet soil mixed with evergreen. Special gifts for both gardeners and non-gardeners alike are available.
For the gardener: high quality garden gloves, top-notch pruners, exotic houseplants, amaryllis and paper white bulbs, and a variety of Christmas plants.
For the non-gardener: scented candles in holiday scents such as balsam, wood fire, and winter white (a fresh, wintry scent); all kinds of decorations and centerpieces; holiday-themed table linens; jewelry; and personal care items. Any man would be pleased to receive a unique gift from Summerland such as a mini-bonsai tree, 4Ocean bracelet (made from 1 lb. of trash), a bird feeder, or distinctive coffee mug.
Store owner Julie McIntyre notes that she has become well acquainted with her customers after being in business for 14 years, and service is personal and friendly. Kids and adults alike love to purchase a holiday beverage at the in-store coffee shop including eggnog and gingerbread lattes, and hot chocolate. Marley, one of 3 resident felines, is the shop mascot; and is always available for a head-scratch.
Songbird and the Orchid
Located in the Old Colorado City neighborhood, Songbird and the Orchid, 2204 W. Colorado Ave. (songbirdsupply.com and island-orchid.com) is a unique specialty shop catering to both orchid and songbird lovers. In 2017, two businesses merged to become the current operation. Owner Michael Rogers purchased the property and orchid business, combining it with his own songbird feed company. The result is a fun destination for holiday shoppers of all ages.
Kids will enjoy a visit with resident kitty Cattleya is named after a species of orchid. Housed in a glass terrarium are four tiny South American frogs: two gold and black poison dart frogs, and two Bird Poop tree frogs.
Rogers focuses on offering a wide variety of orchids and attractive tropical plants as an alternative to the more common holiday poinsettia. The plants he offers are easy to care for, and Rogers provides helpful advice about water and light requirements. Orchids tend to re-bloom around the same time every year, making them an ideal gift to commemorate yearly occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, holidays or perhaps the demise of a cherished pet.
Prices for plants and birdseed are similar to those at big-box stores. The key to Rogers’ business success is helping customers be successful growing plants, and attracting songbirds with his high quality birdseed mixtures.
Songbird and the Orchid also offers a variety of high quality pottery planters, and unique and attractive gift items. There are wooden ornaments from southeast Asia; Mexican wooden carvings; bird feeders, houses, and baths; and hummingbird feeders, to name just a few.