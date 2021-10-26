The Cheyenne Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
Jayme Wilson joins Hoff & Leigh as broker associate
Hoff & Leigh, a local commercial real estate company, has announced the addition of Jayme Wilson as a broker associate to the agency.
Wilson is a Colorado native and earned a degree in journalism, with an emphasis in public relations and advertising from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He started at Hoff & Leigh as the marketing assistant and worked his way up to the lead marketing manager position.
Jayme’s experience in marketing and exposure to commercial real estate has led him to pursue a career as a commercial real estate broker with Hoff & Leigh. His industry focus is retail properties in Colorado Springs.
“We are excited to support Jayme with this career move as we continue to grow our team with outstanding salespeople like Jayme,” Holly Trinidad, the owner and managing broker of Hoff & Leigh, said in a statement. “His industry knowledge, attention to detail and creative perspective gives him a great foundation to start a successful career as a Hoff & Leigh broker. We look forward to his contribution to our team and our continued growth in the Colorado Springs market.”