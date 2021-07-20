The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
Council of Neighbors and Organizations announces new executive director
Council of Neighbors and Organizations, or CONO, has selected well-known champion of Pikes Peak area neighborhoods Sara Vaas as its executive director, effective immediately, according to a news release July 14.
The CONO Board of Directors selected Vaas to lead the nonprofit agency largely due to her tenure under longtime prior CONO executive director Dave Munger. Vaas first joined CONO in 2015 when it transitioned to a nonprofit organization after 37 years as an all-volunteer neighborhood advocacy group.
Vaas worked beside Munger, providing support and resources to neighborhoods and coaching them on public processes. Vaas remained with CONO as its chief operations officer after Munger’s retirement in 2018 before taking a leadership position with Pueblo West in 2019 as director of Community and Neighborhood Development.
“The board is excited to bring Sara back to CONO in this new role and to work with her as our new executive director,” said CONO Board Chair Rick Hoover said in a statement. “Like Munger, Vaas believes neighborhoods should be active participants when decisions are made about code enforcement, zoning and other issues impacting neighborhoods.”
He added: “Sara also has many great ideas for new and relevant ways to empower neighborhoods, some borne from her own experience in Pueblo West and as a prior leader of the Organization of Westside Neighbors. The CONO Board has urged Sara to put her own mark on CONO. We are confident CONO will be well positioned under her guidance to thrive in the years to come.”
As executive director, Vaas will work closely with the board, stakeholders, and community members to ensure the organization adapts to the changing environment and needs of our neighborhoods. One of her first acts as director will be to communicate often and intentionally, share a new vision and direction for the organization, and continue to build CONO as an inclusive, relevant, and meaningful organization for the citizens of the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.
“I’m so excited to be back at CONO, doing what I love, working with neighborhoods,” Vaas said in a statement. “I’ve spent time in the nonprofit sector and inside local government. I see the value in the intersection of public engagement and a formal system for community input. I know CONO is positioned in this sweet spot, and I can’t wait to get started on the work ahead.”