WALLETHUB RANKS COLORADO SPRINGS AS “5TH BEST CITY TO FIND A JOB”
Colorado Springs is the nation’s fifth-best city for jobs and boasts the nation’s best employment growth according to a survey released this month by Wallethub.com. The study compared more than 180 cities based on 30 key indicators. Weighted most heavily were factors surrounding job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, employment outlook and share of workers in poverty.
Colorado Springs was the top ranked of 180 cities in employment growth, which measured annual job growth adjusted by working-age population growth.
Overall, Colorado Springs earned a mark of 62.85, just trailing fourth-ranked San Francisco (64.67). Scottsdale, Ariz. earned the top position with 66.58 points. Colorado Springs was the only Colorado city ranked in the top 10 and one of just three in the top 180.
Denver came in at No. 13, followed by Aurora at No. 48.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent
FLEUR D’HENRI PROMOTES IMPROVED HEALTH THROUGH CBD-INFUSED CONFECTIONS, SUPPLEMENTS
A new confection shop has opened in southern Colorado Springs with the goal of promoting better health for its patrons. Fleur d’Henri in Old Colorado City is promoting reduced pain, better sleep, less inflammation, decreased nausea and reduced anxiety thanks to its zero- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabidiol (CBD)-infused confections and supplements.
The shop’s CBD-infused confections include a variety of treats, including chocolates, macarons, pâte de fruit and more, and are created by a classically-trained executive chef, said Hunter Huffman, one of three Fleur d’Henri founders.
“Living in Colorado, there’s a lot of business and interest in the marijuana industry, but none of us were interested in the part of marijuana that gets you high,” said Huffman, a former chef who grew up in Colorado Springs and opened the shop with co-founders Jim Huffman and Trei Henri. “However, there is so much research showing how marijuana and hemp is beneficial for the body. We worked with a company to remove THC from the plant so that we could bring that to consumers in Colorado … and be the next supplement or health product to change people’s lives.”
The shop also sells supplements including lotions, balms, face masks, CBD oil, soft gels, tinctures and more. All products include infused CBD oil from organically grown hemp in the United States and conforms to the 2014 U.S. Farm Bill, making them legal in all 50 states, according to a news release.
And because none of the products contain THC, the only psychoactive component in marijuana that produces a high, patrons under age 21 are allowed into the shop and no driver’s license is required to purchase Fleur d’Henri products, Huffman said.
CBD oil is one of at least 113 cannabinoids identified in cannabis, a group of compounds that make up hemp and marijuana; it works with cannabinoid receptors in the human body and “feeds that system,” Huffman said. It can help with allergies and insomnia, can reduce inflammation in the body and can also reduce stress and anxiety, he said.
“Fleur d’Henri is creating a one-of-a-kind busying experience for our customers by providing foundational education to all of our staff, combined with a relaxed and spacious environment to allow a lingering shopping experience,” the shop’s Facebook page reads.
The shop recently hosted its grand opening on Jan. 21. Fleur d’Henri is located at 2518 West Colorado Ave. For more information, visit fleurdhenri.com or find them on Facebook @fleurdhenri.
- Written by Breeanna Jent