Natasha Shnaper has made big changes to her cozy little coffee shop.
The first clue of a refresh is a faux porch scene painted on the second floor out front of Sacred Ground Café and Cocktails at 1801 Cheyenne Blvd. New signage has deleted the “s” from “grounds” to de-emphasize espresso drinks — though the great coffee is still there.
The interior has been spruced up with fresh paint and new upholstery on chairs. And Shnaper has vastly enlarged the once tiny patio, which now encircles the entire building.
With a full bar outside, the tree-shaded, terraced dining area is perfectly charming, begging customers to linger. Longer evening hours have been added to capitalize on her garden-like alfresco dining.
New menus have been introduced, too. The breakfast menu is still full of hearty dishes such as the chorizo green chile empanada, banana nut oatmeal and homemade baked goods. The lunch has been upgraded with more salads and sandwiches. The new sunset menu features a mix of snacks, small plates and large plates.
Breakfast is offered 8 to 11 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and the sunset menu, 3 to 8 p.m. Details: 475-0888, sacredgroundcafe.com.