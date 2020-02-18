SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 8

Colo. Springs School 50, Platte Canyon 31

Feb. 10

Cheyenne Mtn. 82, Palmer Ridge 49

Widefield 67, Harrison 65

Feb. 11

Cheyenne Mtn. 79, Sand Creek 52

Colo. Springs School 43, James Irwin 39

Feb. 12

Harrison 56, TCA 46

Sierra 53, Widefield 33

Feb. 13

Vanguard 69, CSCS 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 7

Cheyenne Mtn. 58, Palmer Ridge 50

Feb. 8

Colo. Springs School 59, Platte Canyon 30

Feb. 10

Widefield 54, Harrison 46

Feb. 11

San Creek 80, Cheyenne Mtn. 62

Colo. Springs School 35, James Irwin 23

Feb. 12

Harrison 67, TCA 52

Sierra 64, Widefield 39

Feb. 13

Vanguard 66, CSCS 50

SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 19

Kiowa at Colorado Springs School

Feb. 20

Harrison at Mitchell

Elizabeth at Sierra

Feb. 21

Cheyenne Mtn. at Lewis-Palmer

Vanguard at DSST: Byers

Colorado Springs School at Simla

Woodland Park at Harrison

Feb. 22

Elizabeth at Harrison

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb 19

Kiowa at Colorado Springs School

Feb. 20

Fountain-Fort Carson at Vanguard

Mitchell at Harrison

Elizabeth at Sierra

Feb. 21

Cheyenne Mtn. at Lewis-Palmer

Colorado Springs School at Simla

Feb. 22

Harrison at Elizabeth

Sierra at Canon City

ICE HOCKEY

Feb. 21

Cheyenne Mtn. at Air Academy (Honnen)

— Compiled by Danny Summers

