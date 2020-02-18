SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 8
Colo. Springs School 50, Platte Canyon 31
Feb. 10
Cheyenne Mtn. 82, Palmer Ridge 49
Widefield 67, Harrison 65
Feb. 11
Cheyenne Mtn. 79, Sand Creek 52
Colo. Springs School 43, James Irwin 39
Feb. 12
Harrison 56, TCA 46
Sierra 53, Widefield 33
Feb. 13
Vanguard 69, CSCS 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 7
Cheyenne Mtn. 58, Palmer Ridge 50
Feb. 8
Colo. Springs School 59, Platte Canyon 30
Feb. 10
Widefield 54, Harrison 46
Feb. 11
San Creek 80, Cheyenne Mtn. 62
Colo. Springs School 35, James Irwin 23
Feb. 12
Harrison 67, TCA 52
Sierra 64, Widefield 39
Feb. 13
Vanguard 66, CSCS 50
SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 19
Kiowa at Colorado Springs School
Feb. 20
Harrison at Mitchell
Elizabeth at Sierra
Feb. 21
Cheyenne Mtn. at Lewis-Palmer
Vanguard at DSST: Byers
Colorado Springs School at Simla
Woodland Park at Harrison
Feb. 22
Elizabeth at Harrison
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb 19
Kiowa at Colorado Springs School
Feb. 20
Fountain-Fort Carson at Vanguard
Mitchell at Harrison
Elizabeth at Sierra
Feb. 21
Cheyenne Mtn. at Lewis-Palmer
Colorado Springs School at Simla
Feb. 22
Harrison at Elizabeth
Sierra at Canon City
ICE HOCKEY
Feb. 21
Cheyenne Mtn. at Air Academy (Honnen)
