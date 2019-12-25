Cheyenne-area resident Debbie Pierre and a few of her friends will be heading to Orlando in January to compete in the Adult 65 and Over 8.0 USTA League National Invitational.
Pierre, a member of the Country Club of Colorado, is the team’s co-captain.
“It’s a wonderful achievement to still be this active at this period in our lives,” Pierre said. “To be competitive at the national level is a great accomplishment for all of us.”
The team, which plays under the name Memorial Park, consists of about 10 players. Three different doubles teams will compete at nationals, which will take Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the elaborate USTA National Campus, the largest tennis facility in the nation.
Play will be outdoors on synthetic clay courts.
The team will head to Florida several days ahead of the tournament to practice on synthetic clay courts in Tampa. Some of the team members plan to visit Disneyworld following the finals.
“We’re a very cohesive group and a lot of us have been playing together for a few years,” Pierre said. “We have fun and we still enjoy playing high-level tennis.”
Rona Clark is the team’s other co-captain.
“It would be awesome to win,” said Clark, who is a member of the Colorado Springs Racquet Club. “We’ll give it our best shot and enjoy every minute of it.”
This is the first year the team will play at nationals.
“As you get older you never know how many more times you have to do this,” Clark said. “At the end of the day we’re a bunch of friends doing what we love to do.”’
Other team members are Jackie Jones, Helen Arnold, Paula Henson, Donna Mixon Steen, Martha Bartz and Diane Jackson, Bette Mullholland, Diane Voss and Jeannie Roeber.
In order to advance to nationals, the team had to win in the September state competition held in Lakewood Sept. 12-14. That advanced them to the multi-state level competition held in St. George, Utah, Oct. 25-27.