Recently, as I was talking with longtime Cheyenne-area resident Jim Bensberg — a former El Paso County Commissioner — he said something that got me thinking.
“I’ve been around here a long time and I’m still learning the history of the area,” Bensberg said. “It’s fascinating.”
Like Bensberg, I am impressed by the rich history of the Pikes Peak region. A while back I was thumbing through Marshall Sprague’s celebrated book “Newport in the Rockies: The Life and Good Times of Colorado Springs,” and I was struck by his mention of Chester Alan Arthur II living in our area at the beginning of the last century.
Arthur was the son of our country’s 21st President of the same name. President Arthur was in office from 1881 to 1885, following the assassination of James Garfield.
The younger Arthur was born in 1864 and studied at Princeton University and Columbia University’s Law School. After completing his studies, he traveled throughout Europe for a decade, married in Switzerland, and in 1900 moved to Colorado Springs to improve his health. He suffered from asthma and bronchitis.
Arthur was called the “Prince of Washington” for the way he made the most of being the son of the President. He attended receptions, used the presidential yacht, and once, Sprague wrote, “put the entire Princeton Glee Club up for a night in the White House.”
Young Chester and his wife, the former Myra Townsend Fithian Andrews, loved living in Colorado Springs. In 1901, they had a son, Chester Alan Arthur III (he later went by Gavin), who grew up in Colorado Springs and later attended Columbia University.
Now back to Chester Arthur II. He almost immediately became a major player among Colorado Springs’ movers and shakers. He and his family lived on income from investments, including Arthur’s interest in the 250,000-acre cattle ranch, Trinchera Estate. In addition to raising cattle, the company mined gold and cut timber. Arthur also made sure the land was used as a wildlife preserve modeled after the royal preserves of England, where he had hunted with the Prince of Wales.
Arthur built a 28-mile game-proof fence around Trinchera and encouraged elk, antelope, deer and bear to live there and to also present, according to Sprague, “… easy targets for inexpert marksmen.”
Arthur’s health improved in the Colorado climate. He was president of Cheyenne Mountain Country Club between 1905 and 1908. He also provided funding for facilities at the club, where polo became a favored sport as the result of top polo players in the area.
Arthur, according to Sprague, “also proved to be an excellent trap shooter and an able honorary whipper-in at local hunts.” Arthur did not play polo well, but he improved the quality of the Broadmoor polo ponies by maintaining at stud the celebrated stallion, Dave Waldo.”
When then-Vice President Theodore Roosevelt visited Colorado Springs in 1901, he had dinner at the Arthurs’ home, Edgeplain, and attended a polo match.
Edgeplain was Frances Wolcott’s old home on Nevada Avenue facing the Colorado College campus. Edgeplain, also known as the Arthur House, is a historic building used as a dormitory on the CC campus today. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1914, Arthur teamed with Spencer Penrose and built a Cheyenne Mountain clubhouse, based upon, as Sprague wrote, the “gourmet, culinary” Rabbit Club in Philadelphia.” Penrose hailed from Philadelphia.
Arthur was a member of clubs in New York, Paris and Colorado Springs, including the El Paso Club and Colorado Springs Country Club.
He died on July 18, 1937, in Colorado Springs. He was the last surviving child of the President. An obituary in the Miami Times said that Arthur was an “internationally known sportsman, art connoisseur.”
Arthur’s carriage is one of the exhibits at the Carriage Museum on the grounds of The Broadmoor.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.