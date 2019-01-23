As the prep hockey season passes the halfway mark, Cheyenne Mountain High School remains in the thick of the chase for the league title.
“We’re right in the mix,” said head coach Erik Austin. “We’ve been competitive in all our games and our kids play hard.”
At 4-5-1 for the season and 3-2 in the Summit League as of mid-January, the Indians trail conference leaders Pine Creek and Lewis-Palmer by just one game as the second half of the league schedule gets underway this week.
Cheyenne Mountain, which dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Pine Creek in early December, is set to face the Eagles again Friday at the Honnen Ice Arena at Colorado College. It’s a contest that could go a long way in deciding the conference championship. In that December loss, the Indians fought back from a 2-0 deficit after two periods by scoring twice in the third, but Pine Creek scored a third-period goal to claim the win.
Lewis-Palmer reappears on the Cheyenne Mountain schedule Feb. 15 in the final league game of the year, an away affair at the Monument Ice Rinks. In their first meeting earlier this month, Cheyenne took a 4-2 lead into the final period, but the Rangers then scored four unanswered goals to post a 6-4 victory.
Austin described the Indians as an offensive-minded team, and season statistics bear him out. In the first 10 games, Cheyenne racked up a total of 53 goals to opponents’ 43, placing them among the top scoring teams in the state. Senior forward Scott Sullivan has accounted for the lion’s share of the team’s goals with 20 while also collecting nine assists.
Chayse Heffler, also a senior forward, has six goals and nine assists after 10 games to claim second place in Cheyenne’s scoring attack, while junior defenseman Drew Elwell has tallied five goals and six assists and freshman forward Denton Damgaard has five goals and six assists.
Other players joining the Indians scoring efforts include senior Max Schultz, who plays at both forward and defense, with four goals and one assist; junior defenseman Sawyer Haas with four goals; and senior forward TJ Farrell with three goals and seven assists in nine games.
Starting goalie Jaden Weed, a junior, notched 188 saves during the Indians’ first 10 games while accruing nearly 500 minutes of playing time. Backup goalie Jon Swanson, also a junior, has nine saves while allowing no goals during limited playing time.
At the season’s halfway mark, Cheyenne Mountain is ranked 26th among the state’s 36 Class 5A ice hockey teams; however, the Indians have their sights set on greatly improving their RPI. Five of their final seven games are against top-20 teams in the RPI standings. And with strength of schedule weighing heavily in the formula (40 percent opponents’ winning percentage, 30 percent winning percentage of opponents’ opponents), good results will be crucial down the stretch for Cheyenne.
“We’re a good hockey team,” Austin said, “and it’s a fun group of players to be around. They work hard, and they play hard.”
The Indians’ remaining schedule:
• Pine Creek, Friday (No. 10 in RPI)
• Resurrection Christian, Saturday (No. 16)
• Palmer, Feb. 1 (No. 33)
• Pueblo County, Feb. 5 (No. 17)
• Doherty, Feb. 8 (No. 12)
• Air Academy, Feb. 9 (No. 35)
• Lewis-Palmer, Feb. 15 (No. 18)