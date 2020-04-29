When the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the spring sports season on April 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it dashed Jensen Enterman’s dream of winning a fourth state tennis championship.
The Cheyenne Mountain senior had been holding out hope that part of the Indians’ tennis season could be salvaged. She earned the spot as the team’s No. 1 singles player on a team that was hoping to defend its Class 4A state championship.
“I’m super bummed about it, but I think it’s better that everyone stays safe,” Enterman said.
Enterman’s rise to the top of the Indians’ tennis pyramid has taken four years and a lot of hard work. As a freshman, she won a state title in No. 3 doubles along with partner Katie Nelson. Cheyenne Mountain won its ninth consecutive team title that season.
As a sophomore in 2018, Enterman won a state title in No. 1 doubles when she partnered with Taylor Heinicke. The Indians finished second in state as a team.
Enterman picked up her third individual state championship last May in No. 2 singles when she defeated Mullen’s Mikayla Phelps in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).
“I’ve been training for this season so hard, and we’ve all been training as a team so hard,” Enterman said. “I’ve been running a lot to stay in shape. Exercising. As time went on the last month I figured we wouldn’t have a season. It seemed like it was heading in that direction.”
When Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams learned the season had been canceled, he reached out to his players and encouraged them to keep a positive attitude. “It’s tough, but I agree with the call to cancel the season,” Adams said. “There’s no way you can do social distancing on buses, at tournaments, etc. If somebody gets sick it’s not worth it.”
Adams was hoping his team would get the chance to defend its team title, even in a shortened season.
“You always like to take a shot at it,” he said. “I don’t know how that would look in 2021. I imagine we would still be the defending champs.”
Cheyenne Mountain girls’ golf coach John Carricato believed his team had a chance to finish high in the state standings after a disappointing 14th-place finish in 2019. The Indians last won a state title in 2015.
“We are a young team and our program is about ready to explode,” Carricato said. “It’s going to be a pretty good run. I only wish we could have started that run this spring.”
Macy Day was the only senior on this year’s team.
“She came to us from the tennis program, Carricato said. “A lot of her tennis skills have translated well to golf.
The Cheyenne Mountain girls soccer team also will not get the chance to defend its state title.
Perhaps the team hit hardest is the Cheyenne Mountain baseball team. With 12 seniors, the Indians were the prohibitive favorite to win the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference and make another deep playoff run.