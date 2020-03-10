At this point, it is likely safe to assume that most of us in this country know the United States Census 2020 is drawing near, with April 1 being dubbed “Census Day,” signaling the official opening of the census collection.
Mandated by the U.S. Constitution and launched in 1790, the results of the census are important to our representative government as they are used to reapportion the House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state is assigned.
The census is also a key tool to guide state officials as congressional and state legislative district boundaries are redrawn to account for population shifts. However, impacts such as these can often seem far from home and, thus, lead many folks to wonder if participating in the census really matters. But, there are a number of local impacts as well. For example, local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness, and businesses often use it to inform decisions on locations for expansion and investment. But even understanding all this, one might wonder why a school district chief would take the time and interest in the collection to dedicate a newspaper column to the process. The answer is, really, quite simple.
The District 12 Board of Education and I are keenly interested in soliciting as much local participation in Census 2020 as possible because every 10 years, census results form the basis for the proper allocation of $675 billion in federal dollars. A portion of these dollars includes support to schools like Title I, the National School Lunch Program, and special education grants to states. In fact, last year District 12 received over $1.1 million of census-affected revenue from federal sources.
This federal funding and its connection to the census prompted the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education to adopt a resolution last month that recognizes the value and importance of a complete and accurate count of all students and their families residing in District 12 on the 2020 Census.
The board’s resolution highlights that it is important for all of us who live and work in the Cheyenne Mountain School District to communicate the importance of Census 2020 to our neighbors and community members to ensure everyone is counted. Census 2020: It really does matter!
A complete version of the Board of Education’s resolution supporting Census 2020 can be found at cmsd12.org.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018.