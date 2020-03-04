Since the early 20th century, March 8 has marked the observance of International Women’s Day, with thousands of events held around the world to inspire and celebrate women. Locally, several Colorado Springs organizations are partnering in a March 7 celebration, “Planet 50/50 by 2030: Think Equal, Build Smart and Innovate for Change.”
The local event, which will be 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., has the goal of advancing the status of women, says Beth Norton, planning committee member for the Colorado Springs International Women’s Day Celebration. “The event celebrates the awesome achievements we have made and continue to make to advance women’s status at home and around the globe!” Norton said.
It’s important to celebrate women’s achievements and understand their challenges, Norton said.
According to U.N. Women, “Real change has been agonizingly slow for the majority of women and girls in the world.”
According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2020, created by the World Economic Forum, “None of us will see gender parity in our lifetimes, and nor likely will many of our children. That’s the sobering finding of the Global Gender Gap Report 2020, which reveals that gender parity will not be attained for 99.5 years,” says the Report.
Dr. Rosenna Bakari, author and visiting assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, will emcee the event.
“She is a role model for those whose life experiences have been steeped in challenges of oppression, including race, gender, and sexual violence, and an expert at building bridges between men and women,” states the event website, iwd-coloradosprings.org/
Three speakers will round out the morning, discussing women’s changing roles in technology, film and leadership. They are Lisa Mae Brunson, founder of Wonder Women Tech, Hiring Humans and the Wonder Women Tech Show; Taylor Nygaard, an author, former University of Denver media, film and journalism instructor and current teacher at Colorado Springs School; and Amanda Metcalfe, a community and military counselor and consultant who teaches Behavioral Science and Leadership at the Air Force Academy and is an adjunct instructor at UCCS.
Norton’s favorite part of the day is the fellowship amongst women. “Just getting together with other women from the community with shared interests and different interests and can share our points of view.”
One call to action will be helping to get the equal rights amendment passed. The ERA was proposed in 1972, requiring 38 states to ratify it before it could become a constitutional amendment. Virginia became the final state to ratify just this year, but there’s a snag: The ratification deadline has not been extended past 1982. Although the U.S. House ratified the removal of a deadline altogether in mid-February, the Senate may not be as eager to move the vote forward.
Pre-register for “Planet 50/50 by 2030” at iwd-coloradosprings.org. The day starts with a brunch included with the price of admission ($35 for adults, $12 for students), that will include Cream Cheese Blintzes with Strawberry Coulis, Three-Cheese Scrambled Eggs, and Smoked Turkey & Herb Whipped Brie Sandwiches with Caramelized Red Onion & Cranberry Relish. Brunch and registration are from 9 to 9:45 a.m., then the program of speakers will continue through 12:30 p.m.
Collaborating on the event are American Association of University Women — Colorado Springs branch; League of Women Voters — Pikes Peak Region; Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce; Woman’s Educational Society of Colorado College; Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area; Rocky Mountain Women’s Film; The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs; and the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame.