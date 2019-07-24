Listen close on Saturday and you’ll hear a booming “Happy Birthday” coming from downtown Colorado Springs. Not for a special person, however. Just a special place.
Colorado turns 143 this year, and everyone’s invited to the party. Colorado Grown Family Fun Day at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., is a free, family-friendly event full of fun activities from face painting to a love bus photo booth and, of course, birthday cake.
“People from Colorado are really proud of this state,” said program coordinator Megan Poole. "When I go to other states, I don’t see people wearing their flag as much as we do. Here, you see the bumper sticker, or a T-shirt, or a flag on someone’s home. We highlight that.”
Colorado Springs "dance-grass" band Wirewood Station will perform in an informal outdoor concert. It’s a mix of popular upbeat tunes with some country tunes thrown into the mix.
Four food trucks will be scattered at the event with tacos, kabobs, hamburgers, snow cones and more.
Afterward , head to Colorado Springs’ Sustain-a-Fest, a party that celebrates Mother Nature, in Acacia Park.
With more than 40 nonprofits featuring exhibits, the event will highlight various aspects of sustainability, including transportation, renewable energy, water, arts and culture, recycling and more.
“We need the city and community to sustain our high quality of life together,” said Ryan Trujillo, the city’s innovation and sustainability manager. “We want to educate those people on our efforts as well as things they can do on their own efforts to reduce their waste or their carbon footprint in their own personal lives.”
Highlights include a journey through a “CaveSim,” a mobile cave. Visitors will be given a helmet and a light to travel through the simulator and learn about caving. Also, blank canvas for anyone to contribute their art to will be at Story Coffee, 120 E. Bijou St.