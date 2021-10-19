Fall is here, and so is Artober! (Yes, you read that right.)
This October arts and culture take center stage throughout Colorado Springs and across the region. The annual, monthlong celebration, led by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, puts a spotlight on the remarkable talent and diversity of our creative community — and encourages everyone to “have one new cultural experience with family or friends” before November.
Pikes Peak Library District celebrates Arts Month each year, and we have plenty of opportunities to help you have at least one new cultural experience this October.
ALL PIKES PEAK MAKES
Explore the world of making with PPLD’s All Pikes Peak Makes! You might be asking, “what’s a maker?” It’s someone who creates, whether to be innovative, to solve problems, to add something beautiful in our world, or simply to have fun; they have an idea and bring it to life. Making can encompass just about anything, too — from high tech to low tech to no tech; art to fabrication or artistic fabrication; needles, table saws and software.
During All Pikes Peak Makes you can explore outer space, visit local maker hubs, tinker, think and, of course, make. Get hands-on with some creative organizations and projects at PPLD’s Knights of Columbus Hall between 4 and 9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 22 Visit the Mobile Earth and Space Observatory bus, a “science center on wheels," at Manitou Springs Library between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
We also encourage you to visit and use our makerspaces at East Library, Library 21c, and Sand Creek Library, along with the makerspace equipment available to Library cardholders thanks to the co-location partnership between the Manitou Art Center and Manitou Springs Library. Through Oct. 24, all makerspace visitors will receive an exclusive All Pikes Peak Makes tote bag with ideas on how to make it your own.
And, last but not least, don’t forget that we offer state-of-art recording studios at Library 21c and Sand Creek Library. You can access equipment and tools to help bring your dreams to life, whether it’s a business commercial shoot at Studio21c or an album recording at Studio916. In these spaces, you’ll find items like a green screen, DSLR cameras, professional-grade video cameras and light, audio mixers, isolated sound booths, microphones, and musical instruments.
PIKES PEAK POET LAUREATE
Our Library District recently relaunched the Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Project, with a call for applications earlier this summer. We’re excited to announce the region’s newest Poet Laureate, Ashley Cornelius, since 2017. She was selected through a competitive process and will begin her two-year term later this month. Cornelius is a nationally recognized and award-winning spoken word poet in Colorado.
Join us in welcoming our newest Pikes Peak Poet Laureate during a special celebration from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Knights of Columbus Hall, which is part of our Penrose Library campus in downtown Colorado Springs. The event will feature poetry readings from a variety of local poets, including Ashley Cornelius and past Poet Laureates.
PIKES PEAK CULTURE PASS
PPLD offers the Pikes Peak Culture Pass, in partnership with local organizations, to increase opportunities for educational and cultural experiences. Library cardholders can explore museums and attractions in the Pikes Peak region at no additional cost. You simply check out free admission passes, similar to how you check out an eBook.
Take the opportunity to explore the arts and culture of our region during Arts Month. Maybe I’ll see you at one of our Library programs, another local event, or one of our area’s great museums and attractions?
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides reading and touting all that the Library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.