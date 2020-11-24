A feared scenario is unfolding.
A Colorado College hockey player tested positive for COVID-19 and the program has suspended activity for 14 days, which will affect its “pod” schedule.
That two week period ends Dec. 1, the date of CC’s first game. The Tigers were scheduled to arrive in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, Nov. 28, for three weeks of sequestered, tournament-style hockey. They were to test and quarantine for the night in their hotel. Those dates, at least, are likely to change soon.
The announcement came about six hours after the National Collegiate Hockey Conference released game times. The Tigers were supposed to open the NCHC season against Omaha at 2:35 p.m.
“Obviously I’m disappointed and feel for the team. I also believe in their resiliency and their focus,” Colorado College athletic director Lesley Irvine said.
“Our goal and hope is that we’re still planning to go to Omaha. What that actually looks like remains to be determined.”
Around the time of the schedule announcement, Irvine got the dreaded call from on campus. According to a team release, NCAA-required weekly COVID-19 preseason surveillance turned up the positive result and not self-reporting.
“The fact that we’ve caught this — because obviously the focus at all times is the health and well-being of our students, student-athletes and community — means that the testing protocol is working,” Irvine said.
The entire team is quarantined and Colorado College is conducting contact tracing to determine impact on others. The 14-day quarantine is standard, Irvine said, and negative tests will not shorten it.
The team was already going to be required to quarantine this week and tested three times on nonconsecutive days. Now, as it stands, they’ll be waiting on the end of this mandatory pause.
In a best-case scenario, the player is the only person to test positive, Colorado College flies to Omaha late, the schedule is adjusted and the Tigers are potentially a bit rusty from lost practice time.
The Dec. 1 game against Omaha could be rescheduled in December or tacked onto a later two-game series. The Mavericks are in the West Division with CC so unlike the rest of the Tigers’ pod opponents, they’ll meet again.