The Pikes Peak Community College High School Programs office is joining with several local school districts and auto industry partners to host the Test Drive Car Show & Career Fair Oct. 16. It will feature a late model car show, auto shop demonstrations and opportunities to meet and talk with potential employers in the auto, diesel and collision industries. The event is free and open to the public and will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the PPCC Centennial campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd. in the Atrium building. Park in D lot.
The event aims to create public interest and awareness in automotive industry jobs while providing an opportunity to check out some cool cars.
Auto, diesel and collision industries are always in need of skilled workers, and there are needs on the business side as well for marketing, accounting and sales people. Employers will be on hand to meet with attendees.
PPCC High School Programs has a long history of partnering with local school district to get students interested in attaining applied science degrees and certificates in many career and technical fields, and the college has established a pipeline for kids starting in middle school. For Creating this interest early helps students get through school and start earning faster.
PPCC’s High School Programs also provide students with the opportunity to earn college credits for free toward any degree before they graduate high school on PPCC campuses or at their own high school.
For more information about next week’s event, contact PPCC Associate Dean of High School Programs Janet Nace at 719-493-0292 or janet.nace@ppcc.edu.