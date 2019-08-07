Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is losing a term-limited member and calling for applications.
Keith Clayton, II’s final term on the PPLD Board of Trustees will end Dec. 31. PPLD Board of Trustees members are limited to two five-year terms.
Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board. Members serve without remuneration and must live in the PPLD service area.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, appointing and evaluating the performance of the Chief Librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the budget, and more.
Applications for the vacancy are open through Sept. 6. Applications must be filled out and submitted online. The application and description of duties are available at ppld.org/jobs.
All applicants are asked to attend the Sept. 10 regular meeting of the Board of Trustees at Penrose Library, which will start at 4 p.m. A reception will follow the meeting, where applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.