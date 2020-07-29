Dasha Yurkevich figures what doesn’t kill her will only make her stronger.
The 18-year-old made a pit stop in Colorado Springs at the home of Ben Miller in Harlan Wolfe Park last week during her 3,000-plus mile bicycle trek from San Francisco to New York.
The recent high school graduate was joined by classmates Emmet Forde and Julian Jordan, and their English literature instructor, Andy Padlo.
“There have been a few times when I thought ‘This is the end. This is where I die, but here I am alive,’” Yurkevich said of the epic journey. “We made it this far after all the craziness of Nevada and the heat of Utah and the mountains of Colorado. I think we can do Kansas and the rest.”
The students graduated from Ruth Asawa School for the Arts in San Francisco in June.
Padlo, 59, and Miller, 60, are lifelong friends who went on their own cycling adventures when they were in junior high and high school in Modesto, Calif.
“Andy texted me and said, ‘Hey. Ben, we have this thing going, do you think we could stay with you in Colorado Springs?’” said Miller, whose youngest son, Jackson, will be a junior at Cheyenne Mountain High School this fall. “I’ve been following their trip on Instagram. It feels like I’m right there with them.”
Jackson Miller, by the way, helped the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ tennis team to the Class 4A state team championship last season by taking first place in No. 2 doubles.
Ben Miller, an avid cyclist who is hoping to log 5,000 miles on his bike this year (about 14 miles per day), was more than happy to house his friend and the students for a few days.
“I just met the young people, but I feel like I know them from Instagram,” Miller said. “I am so proud of my friend, Andy. He does such tremendous things for students. This is just one thing he’s done. I love just being a little bit a part of it.”
Forde planned the trip as his senior project with help from his fellow students and guidance from Padlo.
“I tried to keep my input in the way of support and mentoring, but not taking over,” Padlo said. “They did all the work, ordered all the equipment and applied for the grants. It was part of their learning experience.”
Padlo and his students left San Francisco on July 1 and headed east toward Yosemite National Park. Three hours into their journey, Forde discovered he had a cracked back rim. They were able to get a new one and continued another 1,300 miles toward Colorado Springs.
Cycling through Yosemite was challenging, but it gave the teens confidence they could handle anything along their journey.
“Once we got through Yosemite it was a little surreal realizing that Nevada was just over the mountaintops,” Forde said. “When I realized we had just cycled through one of the biggest national parks in America (I thought) if we could get through that, riding across the country should be no sweat.”
For the most part, the cyclists are camping along the side of roads and wherever they can find space in their individual tents.
“It’s kind of nice to stop here in Colorado Springs and look back and take a breath and look at all we’ve done,” Forde said.
The longest day trip thus far was 102 miles from Salida to Colorado Springs.
Yurkevich has been keeping a daily log of the trip with drawings. The group is also posting daily on Instagram at YouthBikeAmerica (instagram.com/youthbikeamerica).
Padlo is a major outdoor adventurist. Last summer, he took Forde and other students on a grueling trip along the John Muir Trail in California, which is considered the premier hiking trail in the United States. His expertise gives Yurkevich, Forde and Jordan confidence they can face challenging situations.
“It’s comforting for me and the rest of my family to know that Padlo has done these extreme trips,” Yurkevich said. “I know he knows what it’s like to be outdoors and to communicate with people that are different than what we’re used to, and adapt to the surroundings.”
The group plans to arrive at their final destination, New York City, in mid-August.