With the summer upon us, I want to go back to this time of year in 1891. That year winter here brought a real surprise. It was when they really found gold in the Cripple Creek District.
The first real claim in the Cripple Creek District was by Bob Womack in 1891 — as is well known to most, even those not interested much in our mining history. As a cowboy in the area he had found some flecks of gold in the stream which gives the area its name. When his search found what he thought was a source he filed the claim. He then boasted about his find in the saloons of Colorado City. Soon the area saw enough other searchers to start a town, Fremont.
Womack’s mine was on what he called the El Paso Claim, but to most it was simply Womack’s Claim. It was on the west bank of Cripple Creek, a little above the new town of Fremont. There was no town of Cripple Creek, yet. The town of Fremont would eventually become the town of Cripple Creek. The mine above Fremont was located near what would earn the name “Poverty Gulch.” Womack sunk a shaft going down about 40 feet down, where he found a vein that assayed at $100 a ton, but he barely found a ton of the ore. The claim was worked off and on for about six months before it was closed.
Late in the year, Womack started new diggings into the side of the hill near the old shaft. Womack had found free gold in Cripple Creek, which led him to locate his claim on the spot. Free gold is nearly pure gold. It was not found very often in this area, but Womack was lucky, finding some. He sold his claim to F. F. Frisbee and many thought it was a bad deal. However, Frisbee had other ideas, he did not dig down, but into the side of the hill, where he found another vein of free gold only a short distance into the hill. It soon turned into a vein of fairly rich ore. The size of the deposit grew! It was certainly a winter surprise.
The ore was taken to Florissant in wagons, where it went out to be refined on the train. Frisbee was sending several wagon loads a day within a short time, and the workings still looked great. The ore went mainly to Leadville, where there were several smelters, but there were also others in Denver at the time. Within a short time smelters were built near Florence, south of the district. This would inspire the construction of the two railroads into the camp. The further Frisbee dug into the hillside the better it got. By February 1892 he was having to ship more wagon loads every day and even guard his loads.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.