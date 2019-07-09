I have mentioned early aviation history here before. One of the early airports was near Kelker, southeast of Colorado Springs. The year 1927 really marks aviation history in this area. That was the year that two airports opened.
I mentioned a while back plans for a Colorado Springs airport began when a 640-acre location was purchased by the city in late 1927. Called the Sarah DeCoursey Parris field (she lived in London, England) it cost the city $17,243, it was to be officially known as the Dillwyn Parrish Field. The spot still lacked any hangers, but there was a commonly used grass landing strip. It was in the plans to run a power line to the field and build a terminal. The late Mr. Parrish was the owner of the property.
The airmail service was already using the property and the Pikes Peak Flying club had moved to the field. The airmail plane arrived daily. A single-engine Boeing, it could also carry two passengers, but as yet no passenger flights were regularly scheduled to Colorado Springs. There was an earlier offer by The Broadmoor hotel’s Spencer Penrose to build a hanger for arrivals of passenger aircraft for guests heading to the hotel. In addition to the mail plane and the flying club, at least one resident of Colorado Springs, Robert Edgar, kept his plane at the field. Access to the field was a dirt road, named Airport Road, which you may have wondered about.
Another airport was Nichols Field, planned by Alexander Aircraft in north Colorado Springs, north of present-day Fillmore, east of the Santa Fe’s Pikeview railroad station, now best known as the location of the Northfield power plant. A landing strip at Garden Valley was near present-day Templeton Gap, just east of Academy. Another was at Pike Valley, near where the Air Force Academy is located. US highway 85-87 passed just feet from the end of the runway. Interstate 25 is well east of the old highway’s location, but the newer runway does not run east and west like the older airport’s runway. As a youngster, I can remember at least once when there was an airplane-and-automobile incident.
World War II brought serious changes to the airport on Airport Road, and the entrance to the “new” Peterson Field became Platte Avenue.
