Many of those who came to Colorado after the 1859 Gold Rush came for a very different reason. Even up into the 1930s and ‘40s many of the people arriving in the area around here were hoping to see improvement in their health. Most had tuberculosis, and our cool dry air was supposed to help cure it. Indeed, for the most part, it did help ease the situation, but it would take more to cure it.
Stratton, Hagerman and other prominent names suffered from the ailment. Two brothers who came to Colorado Springs in the 1880s from Illinois and benefited from feeling better became leaders in industry. In Illinois, their family had interests in freighting and it was a logical choice when Cripple Creek exploded.
The need for freight wagons and knowledge of the trade soon saw them moving supplies to Cripple Creek from Florissant, and ore out for movement to Leadville, the site of the closest mills. Their father helped finance their start as they bought property in Cripple Creek and built an office and barns. They soon learned about other ways to take advantage of their position. The mines using their wagons for freight did not always make enough to pay for the shipping. On hopes of higher value ore, the mines took these two brothers into their businesses, hoping the credit line extended to them would improve. Most of the time it did not. The brothers soon became part owners of mining property, some of which they sold, some they kept.
One brother was a smart businessman and had control of their finances. The other was more of a salesman, able to develop ties with projects that would eventually prove valuable. The former, Leslie G. Carlton, was quiet and unassuming. His brother Albert Eugene Carlton was quite the entrepreneur. He was for the most part, out in the streets with the people, wheeling and dealing. In one case he almost bought Stratton’s Independence for a song, but turned it down. Then he made up for it. The two made friends with some of the most powerful men in the camp like Spencer Penrose. Within a few years they controlled most of the traffic in and out of the camp, including the railroads. First, they bought into the Florence and Cripple Creek, and later the Midland Terminal. When the Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek District Railway was built by rival mine owners it could have been a disaster. Within four years the Carlton brothers controlled it, too. A dozen years later they even bought the Colorado Midland.
They survived the ups and downs of the district. A.E. “Bert” Carlton died first and Leslie survived another decade. Their empire passed into other hands, which are still represented in the district.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.