I really enjoy reading old newspapers. I take delight in reading about things that really did not work out like they intended to. Here are two short stories that came out when they were building the Pike’s Peak Cog Wheel route.
Despite the disadvantages the contractors have had to labor under occasionally, B. Lautry and Co., did the grading, employed 1,000 men for this work alone. The roadbed is 15 feet wide, and the rails will be of steel, standard gauge. The Baldwin Company has a contract for the engine to be used on the Cog Wheel line. The engines will have three cogs, running into the rack rail in the center of the track. The principle of the rack rail will be running in the center of the track. Four cars will form a train, the Pullman Company having the building these under contract. They will be observation cars.
Well, that was not really what the engines would turn out to be. They were looking at a cog engine that was built for South America. In fact, there is a picture that turns up now and then of one of these locomotives lettered for the Manitou and Pikes Peak — never happened. The locomotives built for here were quite unique, and in the first 10 years of the line they would be rebuilt to look totally different.
A year later, in 1890, they were working to finish the work by the middle of June.
The yard of the Colorado Midland’s Iron Springs depot presents a novel sight. The first Pikes Peak engine has been dismounted from its railroad shipping car and stands on its own wheels at the foot of the grade in position for movement up Ruxton to the railway. The rails, bridge-iron, wheelbarrows and tools for construction have been unloaded and stacked up all around the station. An army of 150 men are at work building the track on the new road. Some of these are working on the grade of the spur track being laid from the Midland road to the terminus of the Cog railway, about a quarter mile away, some transporting tools by trains of mules where needed and others bending rails for the curves.
This must have been a really interesting sight. It would be yet another year before the road was ready to go to the summit of the mountain. The Colorado Midland’s station at Iron Springs is long gone. The old bridge over Ruxton, used by the Midland was removed in the 1960s, but the stone abutment on the west end of it is still there. There is no sign of where the builders put the track that went up to meet the cog track, but it probably was where Ruxton splits into two near the Iron Springs Chateau. It was probably where you go up Ruxton, rather than down. Later the cog railway had its own streetcar line that ran down into Manitou. Much of the new equipment came in on the streetcar line until that was removed in 1932. Today the equipment comes in or goes out on flatbed trucks. With new equipment due next year, there will be some interesting shipments in Manitou!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.