Caboose Cobwebs: Oh, that Cheyenne Mountain
I used to get quite a few unusual questions about Cheyenne Mountain, particularly from the trip on Pikes Peak. From that vista, visitors mainly wanted to know which peak it was! Tourists expect to see a bigger mountain; they want to know if they can see NORAD from Pikes Peak. Some assume the spot is “super secret,” and are shocked to hear visitors used to be able to go on a tour of the mountain. Many of you are quite familiar with the history of Cheyenne Mountain and know it houses our city’s zoo, too.
A road was built to the top of Cheyenne Mountain in the 1920s and was closed in 1965. At one time there was a hotel at the top of the mountain, which was part of the Broadmoor Hotel. Sometimes I hear tell of stories about how it was used as a spot to have a drink during Prohibition. The hotel closed about 50 years ago and the road was badly eroded during the storm that caused flooding in the summer of 1965. Last week, the Dixon Trail was officially opened to take hikers to the top of the mountain.
The hotel on the summit only housed a few rooms, though it did also have a restaurant with quite a spectacular view, if you can imagine! The spot was used for radio and television transmission towers for many years, but those were eventually moved to a higher spot on the mountain. The space for the radio and TV towers was quite limited, and more room was available just to the south. I’d say it’s even getting a bit crowded over on the south side. There is now a reserved set of hotel rooms in this spot again. I believe the road is still owned by The Broadmoor. The road, as you can also imagine, was quite winding and narrow; I remember going up to the top as a youngster.
Just above the zoo is a stone tower — the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun. It was designed for Spencer Penrose, the Cripple Creek millionaire who built The Broadmoor, however before the tower was finished, plans changed. Penrose was a friend of Western humorist Will Rogers, who, along with aviator Wiley Post, was killed in a airplane crash at Point Barrow, Ak., in 1935. The tower is 100 feet tall and sits about halfway up the mountain. To get there you need to drive through the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.There is a fabulous display about Will Rogers inside the shrine, including a bust of his likening. Residents of the Broadmoor neighborhoods that sit below the shrine can hear the shrine’s chimes throughout the day. During the Christmas season they used to play holiday music. Best of all, at night you can see the shrine lit up.
