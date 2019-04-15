A hundred years ago, they saw ice differently than we do, especially before refrigerators and electricity. Ice harvesting in this area was done in the middle of the winter at a number of local watering holes, like Lake George a few miles from Florissant, the lakes at Green Mountain Falls and of course, Monument and Palmer lakes. I recently discovered this tale in my old newspaper digging.
It was February 1914, and it had already been a long stormy winter. The lakes were iced over early that year. At Monument Lake, which was actually built to be an ice-producing lake, the ice was at least a foot thick. Harvesters would cut the entire surface of the lake in strips about 18 inches wide. Then, a second cross cut was begun, cutting the ice into blocks. The ice was either stored in a building or shipped to Colorado Springs, Denver or Pueblo. As many as six trains a day were sent from Palmer Lake and Monument.
The large ice houses held enough ice to last a good-sized town all summer, if they were filled to their capacity. Most years, all the ice storage houses along the lines of the various railroads had to be kept filled. The ice that was cut could even be consigned to the Santa Fe and Rock Island roads, and much that was taken to Kansas and Nebraska was to be stored for use the following summer.
More than 100 men were employed at each lake, most of them residents of that area, though a great many went up from Colorado Springs for the work. The cutters were like big cross cut saws, pulled by horses or mules. The cut blocks were lifted from the lake by a loading apparatus and taken to storage buildings or railroad cars. Two shifts of men were employed at the lakes, it being necessary to load cars at night in order to clean up what was cut during the day.
Ice was delivered via wagons to houses, where it was then put in an ice box to keep meats and other perishables cool. Ice was not sanitary enough to put in drinks. Remember, horses and men walked on it as it was being cut, and who knows what might have been frozen inside of the blocks. Sawdust was used as insulation. If there was a saw mill near by, it was a good way to make money on the sawdust. In areas that did not have that, straw could be used. Think about all this the next time you hear your refrigerator dump another load of ice cubes —we sure have it easier these days!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.