Are you familiar with this spot? I drive through the area fairly often, and it has REALLY changed over the last few years. Have you seen the grave? It is a story in itself. But, this story is about a man that I had not heard of, the Hermit of Dead Man’s Canyon.
The spot is on Colorado 115 south of Colorado Springs about where it cuts away from the main part of Fort Carson into the Red Rock area. It was near here that Henry Harkenson was killed by one of the Espanoza brothers, some of the most heinous outlaws in the history of the area. It was March 1863. This, however, is only part of this area’s unique history. It was part of the memories of D.H. Priest, aka the Hermit of Dead Man’s Canyon. You may not know that it was originally Sawmill Canyon and Bear Creek Canyon. Since there are other Bear Creek canyons, perhaps that is why Dead Man’s Canyon is the name most often used.
Priest at the time, a young lad, was chopping wood on their ranch west of Fountain. His father had just come out to check on the progress when they heard gunshots. That sound carried a long way. The two looked up and wondered who might be shooting. They soon learned that the shots were from the Espanoza brothers. Posses were formed and searches were made of the bandits, but they had made their escape. Harkenson was working with a crew setting up a sawmill in the canyon, where he was cooking supper on the heretofore quiet evening. The Espanoza brothers had camped not far away. They saw what Harkenson was doing and shot him and looted the camp.
Priest was brought here when his family moved from Indiana in 1861. He lived in the canyon, working sometimes as a cowboy on one or more of the ranches in the area, as well as in what is now known as the Cripple Creek District. He was often visited by hikers in the Cheyenne Mountain area and occasionally provided them with a place to rest or even spend the night. He did not like being in town. He preferred the peace and quiet of the open country. He had a sister who lived in Colorado Springs. I was told that his cabin, secluded in the canyon, could be seen up to the time they were building Fort Carson, but nothing remains now.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.