Cheyenne Mountain's own 'incline'
I have written about the two inclines in Manitou Springs several times before. I have also shared with you about the plan to build one up the front of Cheyenne Mountain, long before there was a road up the mountain. Did you know there is still an “incline” on our area’s namesake mountain? It opened back in 1948 and has not been used in ages.
Some of you may have heard of Eagle’s Nest, but for those who have missed it, it is a spot overlooking Seven Falls. Al Hill, Henry Willie and Jim Powers were the driving forces behind the construction of the incline across the valley from the falls. It was built as a request from the thousands of visitors who were unable to walk up the 200 steps at the falls. This new vantage point was first discovered by an early photographer, who had to hike more than two miles to find the spot.
The incline was built starting in 1947 by the Platt Rogers Construction company. After quite a lot of drilling and some blasting, slowly the track started to take shape. It was finished by June 1, 1948. The ride is only about 250 feet, and the track is securely anchored in solid rock, which is part of the reason it is still there. It has not been used in many years, as it was replaced by another interesting structure — an elevator. Trees hide a lot of it now, but occasionally an old-timer spots the remains.
Sixteen people could ride in the little car up the steep track. The car had a steel cage to prevent anyone from falling out. Once at the top a little shop and viewing stand was built. Rumor has it they found an actual eagle’s nest near the spot, hence the name. The elevator ride is a much more civilized way to get to this view. People still take the time to climb the stairs, but more go up the elevator and see the falls.
Now that this attraction has become part of The Broadmoor, the hotel runs a shuttle tour, rather than letting people drive to the falls. The old parking lot was suitable for the visitors of 50 years ago, but with the number of visitors the falls sees today, the shuttle is certainly a pleasant way to arrive.
