Caboose Cobwebs: Cheyenne Mountain area attractions, 100 years ago
Can you name 12 local attractions that tourists might have been able to view a hundred years ago? Since many of our most popular sites are geographical, they should come to you easily, but even those have — in some cases — changed over time.
Starting off, the most obvious is Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain. A century ago, you spent an entire day getting to the top and back, even if you took the fastest way, which was the train. In the 1920s, visitors could get to the top of Cheyenne Mountain only by walking. People came to enjoy the mountains, since most did not have such stunning geography in their hometowns. Train rides into the mountains, carriage rides, picnics, long walks and climbs were general fare for the tourists.
Of the usual local attractions that come to mind, many were not in place prior to World War II. The man-made attractions generally came along later, though many of those still have quite interesting histories. Cave of the Winds, Garden of the Gods, Seven Falls, and the Manitou Cliff Dwellings are natural, but their setup is very much influenced by tourists’ interests. For example, Garden of the Gods contains informational plaques and displays on local flora and fauna, and within the park are several attractions like Balanced Rock. Cave of the Winds is actually several caves joined together to provide more items of interest for the visiting public. Seven Falls is surrounded by features like hiking trails, which have been added to engage visitors. The Cliff Dwellings were moved here about a hundred years ago from Mesa Verde before the park was developed there.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun are two local attractions that have been connected since nearly their beginnings. The road up Cheyenne Mountain and the old lodge on the summit are either gone or in bad repair, thanks to our interesting weather. Helen Hunt Falls and the road in North Cheyenne Canyon is barely a hundred years old. As we saw with the summer’s storms, that is not an easy place to have a road.
We have newer attractions like Santa’s Workshop, North Pole and the Air Force Academy, along with many interesting museums. If you are interested in coins, mining, bugs, rodeo, old ghost towns and sports there are museums for you. Any visitor can spend days looking into these attractions.
