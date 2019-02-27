Caboose Cobwebs: Accidents happen, even on trains
Tales of train wrecks frequently made headlines in the old newspapers, long before TV and radio. And I am sure glad they did, because it makes things easier for people like me to research railroad history and come up with stories for newspaper columns. The following story was part of a bigger feature from a newspaper in the 1890s.
Colorado Springs has attracted conventions from its very early days. A Knights Templar national gathering centered in Denver, but as part of the activities, they visited many popular attractions in the state, including the major gold camps. A group of conventioneers had traveled from Denver to see the new cog railway to the top of Pikes Peak. The party of 100 traveled by train, on the Colorado Midland, to the station at Manitou Iron Springs. This station served the nearby cog railway, about a city block’s walk away. After taking meals at prominent Manitou hotels, they boarded the cog train for their entertainment.
As the train was being moved up the track, they had to take the train to Green Mountain Falls to turn it around, and when they got there, they encountered a problem. A couple freight cars were sitting on the short station track behind the Iron Springs depot, where the cog railway received its coal deliveries. It seems the train that had made a delivery just ahead of the arrival of the Knight’s special, was rushed and did not quite get it’s drop-off right. As the special pulled up to the station, the delivery was not quite clear. When the special started up the track the side of the passenger cars rubbed the freight cars. Fortunately, it did not force the cars off the track, but it did rip handles on both sets of cars off, badly scraping the finely varnished passenger cars.
I am sure the repairs could not be done while the fellows rode the cog train, but it sounds like everyone involved was a good sport about the whole thing. The group stayed in Manitou Springs overnight, heading on to Leadville the next day. I’m also sure there was a crew patching up the damage at the Colorado City shops that night! Accidents will happen.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.