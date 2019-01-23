Caboose Cobwebs: A local 'gold mine'
This tale is about the Portland Mill, which was located where the Norris Penrose Event Center now sits.
In the 1930s, a few curious men decided to explore the old railroad yard near the Portland. This was one part of the old Short Line railroad that did not become part of the Corley Mountain Highway, now Gold Camp Road. In digging through the old cinders they collected a pickup truck load of pretty ordinary looking rock. They took it over the the Golden Cycle Mill, just over the hill. They got $10 for the load! In 1935, that was a week’s worth of wages — on a good job.
The Golden Cycle Mill was mainly used to process the ore from Cripple Creek, and it turned out, a train from the mining district had been bringing down thousands of tons of rock each day to the nearby railroad. The men realized this, and thought surely a load of leftovers in a small pickup truck would not going to amount to much. To their surprise, it did, and it was so easy. The fellows knew they had found themselves a worthy project. The men returned to the rail yard and refilled the truck, again receiving $10 for their load.
A little more than a week later, they had recovered more than $400 worth of gold ore that had fallen off the railroad cars as they were switched in this little yard. This is where the trains used to leave cars for the Portland, and the bouncing around had deposited quite a few rocks in the area. It was about 20 years since the mill had been used, and most of the property had been “cleaned.” The fellows were surprised to find no one had checked this area since for leftover goodies!
This area was privately owned, but it sat beside an only-occasionally-used road. Not only that, but it was within sight of the El Paso County Poor Farm, a place where the down-and-out could live and work — a function of the county’s welfare system into the 1970s. It sat near Lower Gold Camp and 21st Street.
I understand the total income from this clean-up operation was just more than $1,000. In 1935 cash, that is pretty spectacular.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.