10
Number of first-place finishes this season for Cheyenne Mountain junior swimmer Harper Lehman. She has state qualifying times in the 100 back (third overall), 100 fly (fourth), 200 IM (second), 200 medley relay (second) and 400 free relay (second).
17
Number of points (11 goals, six assists) this season for Cheyenne Mountain forward Scott Sullivan. Sullivan has more than twice as many goals as the next closest Indian, Chayse Heffler (5).
19.1/8.0
The points per game/rebounds per game this season for Harrison 6-foot-4 sophomore Donta Dawson. He scored a career-high 32 points on Dec. 20 in the Panthers’ 91-37 Class 4A Metro League victory over Mesa Ridge. He made 4 of 7 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in that contest.
- Compiled by Danny Summers