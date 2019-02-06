Cheyenne Mountain junior Frances Hayward
Cheyenne Mountain junior Frances Hayward, left, is the top-ranked swimmer in the state in the 200 freestyle.

 Courtesy photo
1

State Class 4A ranking for Cheyenne Mountain junior swimmer Frances Hayward in the 200 freestyle. Her time of 1 minute, 55.55 seconds was recorded Dec. 14 at the Cheyenne Mountain Invite. Hayward is ranked second in the 500 free (5:10.01).

21

Team-leading points for Cheyenne Mountain senior Will Louis in his team’s 54-46 victory over Vista Ridge on Jan. 25. It was the second time this season Louis led the Indians in scoring during a game. He is averaging 11.1 points per game on the season.

28

The RPI standing of the Cheyenne Mountain hockey team as of Jan. 29. The Indians are 5-7-1. The top 24 teams advance to the postseason. Cheyenne Mountain has won the most hockey championships in state history with 16.

- Compiled by Danny Summers

