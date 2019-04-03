1
Number of goals scored by the Cheyenne Mountain girls’ soccer team in its first three games. The Indians lost all three. The combined records of the teams that beat them is 7-2-1: Broomfield (4-0), Valor Christian (1-2) and The Classical Academy (2-0-1).
18/11
Number of team-leading goals scored by Cheyenne Mountain senior Wiley Burkett through the team’s first six games. He scored five goals in a game twice. He also leads the team in assists with 11.
.556
The batting average of Cheyenne Mountain senior Aaron Berkhoff through the team’s first seven games. Berkoff is 10-for-18 with 12 runs scored. He started the season by going 1-for-7 in his first three games.
- Compiled by Danny Summers