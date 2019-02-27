15-4
The 2018 record for the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ lacrosse team. The Indians capped their incredible spring by winning the Class 4A state championship, the first in the program’s history.
17-30
The professional won-loss pitching record of Cheyenne Mountain baseball coach Mark Swope during his four seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization. Swope was the Twins’ 11th round selection in the 1990 amateur draft out of the University of Arkansas. His best professional season was his first when he went 6-1 for Kenosha in the Midwest League.
18-8
The won-loss record for the Cheyenne Mountain baseball team in 2018. The Indians advanced to the Class 4A state championship game, where they lost to Valor Christian, 15-5.
- Compiled by Danny Summers