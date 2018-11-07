10
Number of team-leading soccer goals scored by Cheyenne Mountain’s Dylan Baeck this fall. The next closest teammates highest goal scorers had three. Baeck also added two assists. Cheyenne Mountain went 10-5-1 this season and lost in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
11.8/12.6
The points per game scoring average last season for Cheyenne Mountain girls’ basketball players Katelynn Ralston and Selena Vargas, respectively. They are both juniors this fall. Vargas also led the team in rebounding 7.8 boards per contest.
16.3
The points per game scoring average for Cheyenne Mountain’s Javonte Johnson last season as a sophomore. Johnson scored 20-or-more points in a game seven times. He also led the team in rebounds with 6.4 per game.
-Compiled by Danny Summers