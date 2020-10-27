132, 133, 134. “Getting a workout this morning, aren’t ya?” I thought, briefly personifying my tally counter. 135, 136. My bucket was full; I placed it on the ground with my trash picker and stretched my cramping hand. A begrudging sigh escaped my lips as I surveyed the pull-off around me. Scattered litter lay like a tattered blanket over the asphalt and surrounding hillside.
“Ten more minutes, then you can warm up in the truck.” Broken glass cascaded into the trashcan with an oddly delicate tinkling. I continued picking to the end of the guardrail, 206. My hurried shuffle-jig back to the ranger truck meant quicker relief from the unseasonal chill. The view out the side window usually framed the valley below in beautiful blooms. Today, an impenetrable grey engulfed North Cheyenne Cañon; my mood turned morose. “Do people not care about Colorado’s beauty anymore?” I mused to myself for a moment before continuing the pollution collection endeavor.
279, 280, 281. “Why do animals eat this stuff? The smell is surely as repulsive as its taste! I’ll look it up when I need to dump my bucket.” 294. A “kurflump” sound emanated from the trashcan as a few shoes along with a car mat landed in the trashcan. I eagerly leaped in the driver’s door and began researching. “Misidentification and curiosity seem to be the most common reason for ingestion. What happens then? Nausea and vomiting, neurological symptoms, and even death? Yikes.”
My gaze fell upon the counter hanging from my belt with disappointment. “I wonder … let’s finish what we started, tally counter.” Fueled by curious determination, I was eager to return to the dismal greyness of the afternoon. I needed to know how many cigarette butts were in this small overlook. 347, 348. My neck began to stiffen. I rolled my head slowly and began to regret my determination. “Ssshlink-pif-pat” went the bottles and takeout bags. “How many butts does it take to kill an animal?” My shivers ceased as I sat and read. “Fish die from about one butt per liter … what is that in gallons? About four butts per gallon, wow.”
Directly below my vantage point sit the Gold Camp and South Suburban reservoirs. “One heavy rain is all it would take for this trash to make it to the water below. How many gallons is South Suburban? 326,000. Times four is 1,304,000; that is a ridiculous number of butts.” I continued to ponder the numbers as I finished picking. 438, 439, 440, 441. My bucket tapped dully against the trashcan as I shook it, micro-trash slid into the full bag. I tied it off and could not help but wonder why it was still socially acceptable to flick the remnants of a cigarette into perceived oblivion. “Tomorrow’s problem to solve.” I thought as I was relieved of blocking for the day.
“Great. More gloom.” I parked in the same spot I spent the day before picking thoroughly. The grey gently lightened; I was appalled to see the tattered blanket of trash manifested again overnight. 1, 2, 3. I grumbled to myself about the toxins released in the dampness and visitors smoking where prohibited. 57, 58. Bullet casings clattered, bottles clinked and my heart sank with an inaudible thud. A red-tailed hawk’s classic-Hollywood-Western call echoed from above. With awe, I looked up and saw it circle above me in a patch of blue sky. A smile crept to the corners of my mouth as its effortless soaring led the hawk out of view, 116. “How do these harm birds? Their metabolisms are relatively fast. Do the toxins affect them less because they exit their body quickly?” The sun began to breach the fog while I researched. “Interesting, faster metabolisms cause a smaller dosage to be harmful; not what I expected.”
I got out and filled my bucket again, 149. A resident stopped and said they would be back after a vet appointment. I wished them a safe trip and thought about the effects of cigarettes on dogs. Unsurprisingly, more of the same somber information. Plink-splat was the sound of a car part and wet sock against the trashcan. “Last bucket.” 191, 192, 193. “I wonder how long it would take to pollute the drinking water in South Suburban Reservoir.” I convivially giggled at my math test question. “That is tomorrow’s problem to solve.” I sat on the tailgate, my gaze resting on the dogs playing in the reservoir, skin appreciating the sun.
Sources:
“Tobacco and cigarette butt consumption in humans and animals,” May 1, 2011 BMJ Journals, tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/20/Suppl_1/i17.
“South Suburban Reservoir closed through spring 2021,” Oct. 21 Cheyenne Edition, gazette.com/cheyenneedition/news-roundup-cheyenne-mountain-and-broadmoor-area-news-in-brief/article_d1d67d56-0e51-11eb-b75a-a38871f973d8.html.
Caroline Ogdahl is a park ranger with the Trails, Open Space & Parks program.