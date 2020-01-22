The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
LIBRARY DISTRICT WELCOMES NEW TRUSTEE
The Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees has a new member as of this month.
Two representatives from both the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Commissioners appointed Dora Gonzales, an active community member and retired mathematics instructor, to the PPLD Board.
Gonzales is also the treasurer for Adelante Mujer Inc., a nonprofit that provides leadership learning opportunities to middle and high school Latina students in the Denver metro area. Locally, she is active in various church ministries, the American GI Forum and CPCD Head Start. She recently completed her tenure as president for Friends of Pikes Peak Library District.
Gonzales was appointed for a five-year term, spanning Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2024. Her first board of trustees meeting will take place at Penrose Library Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 4 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS REALTORS LEAVE CENTURY 21, START NEW VENTURE
Colorado Springs-based realtors Jacob and Mercie Curbow announced last week the launch of their new real estate company, Curbow Real Estate (formerly Century 21 Curbow Realty). Jacob has been in business since January 1999, and Jacob and Mercie have owned their company since August 2001.
The business will retain the same business address — 3659 Star Ranch Road — and much of the staff that has driven the venture’s success for the more than 20 years the Curbows served homebuyers and sellers in Colorado Springs.
Jacob and Mercie have enjoyed serving Colorado under the Century 21 brand and are thankful for their experience under the company, they said in a statement.
“We’re working very hard to make sure these transitions are seamless for our clients,” Jacob said. “The names are changing, but our dedication to providing the best service possible and making the homebuying and selling process fun will never change.”
For more information, contact Jacob Curbow, broker/owner, at 719-390-1100, 719-205-7777, or by email at jacob@curbow.com. Or, contact Mercie Curbow, broker associate/owner, at 719-291-1242 or by email at mercie@curbow.com.
PIKES PEAK SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER LAUNCHES SERIES SPOTLIGHTING CHALLENGES OF LOCAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP
The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is partnering with local small business owners to launch a new bi-monthly series called #SMALLBIZREALTALK. The goal of the series is to champion small businesses and strengthen the local entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing networking and “real talk” conversations about the challenges of owning a business. Local business owners will host entrepreneurs at their locations and share the ins-and-outs of running a small business.
“The SBDC is the leader in small business education. Responding to the needs of our small business community is our highest priority. In our digital world of education and stale workshops of people talking at you, it was time to launch #SMALLBIZREALTALK,” said Pikes Peak SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier. “An experiential series which brings back the opportunity for entrepreneurs to see, feel, hear and interact with those that have been there and done that. This is education down at the root level; no PowerPoints, no handouts. Just real talk.”
The first in a series of #SMALLBIZREALTALK will be held Friday, Jan. 24, from 9-10:30 a.m., at Sparkles and Lace Boutique, 2140 W. Garden of the Gods Road. For a schedule of upcoming #SMALLBIZREALTALK, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/smallbizrealtalk.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent