NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR

CHAMBER & EDC AWARDS

The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Center is accepting nominations for businesses leaders and companies for the Chamber & EDC Awards.

Each year, the Chamber & EDC recognizes outstanding leadership and innovation in business with its Business Citizen of the Year and Industry Awards.

Nominate a top leader at tinyurl.com/yc57n6z4.

Nominations will be open through Friday. Self-nominations are accepted.

Reserve your seat online for the Chamber Gala at tinyurl.com/yb7ygqzs.

