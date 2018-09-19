The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR
CHAMBER & EDC AWARDS
The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Center is accepting nominations for businesses leaders and companies for the Chamber & EDC Awards.
Each year, the Chamber & EDC recognizes outstanding leadership and innovation in business with its Business Citizen of the Year and Industry Awards.
Nominate a top leader at tinyurl.com/yc57n6z4.
Nominations will be open through Friday. Self-nominations are accepted.
Reserve your seat online for the Chamber Gala at tinyurl.com/yb7ygqzs.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent