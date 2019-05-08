The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Colorado South held its 13th annual Box City for Kids event at The Colorado Springs School’s Louise Honnen Tutt Field House gymnasium April 27. Part of Architecture Month, observed in April, this free event for pre-K through fifth grade students drew 112 participants and raised awareness about architecture and construction.
Kids were invited to design and build different structures or generate their own ideas. This year’s theme was “Buildings of Washington, D.C.” Examples included traditional and contemporary designs, such as the White House, United States Capitol building, The Lincoln Memorial, The Washington Monument, Arena Stage at The Mead Center of American Theater, Hirshhorn Museum and The east wing of the National Gallery of Art.
Sheva Willoughby, director of AIA Colorado South, said, “Box City is one of AIA Colorado South’s favorite events of the year. We love the opportunity to engage the community and help grow young imaginations. I think it’s safe to say that the volunteers always have as much fun as the kids!”
This systematic learning event involved seven steps: Registration (get planning sheet), architect’s office (sketch out building and obtain building permit), hardware store (get cardboard box, colored paper and pens), construction (time to build), zoning (work with architect and place building according to zoning code), certification (obtain Master Builder Certificate of Completion) and enjoy a healthy snack.
This seven-step process can take from 30 minutes to two hours. This year’s event saw aspiring kid architects taking more than 90 minutes, ensuring attention to detail and careful crafting. Buildings, monuments, sports stadiums, playgrounds, a NASA rocket and even a Pac-Man video game were added to the city landscape.
9-year-old participant Isaiah, who built a multi-columned hotel, said he enjoyed learning the steps of design and gained a better understanding of the entire building process. He said, “It was really fun and challenging. The volunteers and architects helped me finish my project.”
Parents also participated as needed. As observed, kids did most of the work as they were able to troubleshoot with design meeting construction and if the design would ultimately be stable and functional.
Comprised from different architecture, construction and engineering companies in the area, AIA Colorado South members volunteered to help children navigate the gymnasium, which provided a helpful setting for imagination and creativity.
Colorado Springs School Director of Communications and Advancement Jessica James said, “We were thrilled to welcome Box City and AIA as its host location, promoting STEM and a fun family activity. Box City meets our educational philosophy of inspiring students with the love of learning and hands-on activity.”
James’ own children participated in a previous Box City and saw a great opportunity to connect Box City with CSS.
Many kids chose to take their creations home, while others saw Godzilla “cause havoc” in Box City. Either way, the event encouraged interactive learning, family fun and a better understanding of architecture.