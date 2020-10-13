When asked what was the best thing about his years as a teacher and principal with Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, Bruce Sinclair states with a broad smile: “The best thing was the whole thing!” Sinclair recently celebrated his 95th birthday with a surprise drive-by auto parade hosted by his friends and family.
Sinclair was born and raised in Sturgis, S.D. Prior to his senior year in high school his family moved to Colorado Springs. He attended Palmer High School — then known as Colorado Springs High School — graduating in 1942. It was quite a change moving from a small town to the “big city.” He was pleased to be able to take a boys swimming class at the downtown YMCA, and was nonplussed to learn the male students swam in the nude.
Before attending Colorado College, Sinclair worked for a year at Camp Carson monitoring the activities of German prisoners of war. He noted that early on the prisoners marched to work lustily singing German songs, but as the war progressed they became much less joyful.
With two years of college under his belt, Sinclair found himself in financial need. A friend suggested he apply to teach in rural El Paso County, because in the 1940s a college degree was not necessary to be a teacher. He got the job and began his teaching career in 1947.
As the pace of his life picked up, Sinclair continued his education eventually earning his bachelor’s degree. He became a teacher, principal and superintendent at Woodland Park School, and was head teacher at Beulah School, prior to beginning his storied, 30-year career with D-12. In the meantime he married the love of his life, Marcella, in 1949, and eventually had four children.
Sinclair describes his early years as an English, Spelling and Grammar teacher with Cheyenne Mountain Schools beginning in 1954: “I had fun in the classroom!” he said.
He delighted in jumping up on his desk and demonstrating the differences in the uses of words such as laid, lain, lay and lie. Sinclair said his aim was to make grammar fun so students would remember the lessons he taught. During spelling tests he played classical music. Halloween was a chance to dress up in silly costumes.
Sinclair chuckles as he remembers nicknames given to him in jest by his students. His first two initials are BW, resulting in the monikers “Bullwinkle” and “Butt Wipe!”
Eventually Sinclair earned his master’s degree and moved into administration, becoming the principal of Cheyenne Mountain Junior High from 1963 to 1978. He delighted in developing ideas for how teachers could improve their teaching skills. His master’s thesis focused on grammar, and he developed a survey given to 200 teachers seeking corrections of 50 errors in a paragraph he wrote. “No one got 100%,” Sinclair wryly noted. His research illuminated one area requiring improvement.
Sinclair states that the most difficult issue he had to deal with as a principal was poor quality teachers. An example was a tenured teacher who was disrespected by students and was unable to maintain control in the classroom. Because teachers could not be fired, this teacher ended up monitoring study halls.
On the flipside were teachers who were loved and revered by students. Two standouts were Frank Evans, who taught math for 43 years and made it fun; and Darryl Laye, a physical education teacher with a gift for making students feel special.
According to two of Sinclair’s daughters, Jan Wilkins and Lisa Kirwan, he was a compassionate and respected member of the D-12 team. Bullying was not tolerated on his watch. When a student suffered an epileptic seizure at school, Sinclair drove him home. He would reach out to the so-called nerds and wallflowers, helping them feel noticed, accepted and included in the academic environment.
How did things change during his 30 years with D-12? Sinclair believes that students now have more control over their educational experiences and parents have more involvement than simply attending school programs and PTA meetings. He is hopeful that the way history is taught will continue to be enhanced without simply erasing unsavory facts.
Sinclair moved from administration back to the classroom in 1978 after suffering a heart attack, and he retired in 1984. These days he “enjoys life” as he continues to keep in contact with students and colleagues who complemented his influential educational career.