A little bit of rain last week wasn’t enough to keep students at Broadmoor Elementary School from the outdoors, although it did make them run somewhat faster.
On Oct. 24, students completed the final laps of the school’s fourth annual Bear-A-Thon fitness fundraiser sponsored by the parent-teacher organization.
One hundred and eight students in kindergarten through sixth grade completed a marathon distance of 26.2 miles over the last eight weeks. In total, more than 90 percent of the student body ran or walked laps on the playground three times a week during their recess and Thursday mornings to help raise money for the school.
Last week, students completed their final laps in the morning before celebrating with a Closing Ceremony.
Collectively, students ran or walked 6,665 total miles this year, event organizers announced.
“Over the last eight weeks, these students have had the opportunity to run with their friends and make new friends. They have gained self-confidence, endurance and integrity,” Stacey Huebner, a teacher and Bear-A-Thon organizer, told family members at the Closing Ceremony. “It is your support that plays a vital role in what our school accomplishes every day.”
Lindsay Case’s three children — William, Lilly and Lindsay, all 10 years old — participate each year in the Bear-A-Thon. His daughter, Lindsay, was one of the marathon finishers.
Case said he appreciated Broadmoor Elementary’s focus on student fitness.
“I love that this school is engaged in the students’ extracurricular lives. (School staff) realize the importance of a real presence in holistic, integrated fitness for these children,” Case said.
But the physical aspect of the Bear-A-Thon isn’t its only benefit. Teachers have reported students are also more focused and eager to learn.
“Over the last several years, teachers have commented that on days when the kids do their laps, they are more focused in the classroom, they come in ready to learn, they are more engaged,” Huebner said.
It also helps them forge friendships.
“There are kids who participate in this program and they walk or run with other kids who they might not have (otherwise). It devolves a sense of community with kids cheering each other on to reach their goals,” Huebner said. “For many of these kids, this is the best day of the year. I’m a marathoner, and they inspire me.”
Students also are able to contribute to their school in a financial sense, as they help raise money through pledges, said PTO member Nina Ballenger. Her son, Andrew, a sixth-grader at Broadmoor Elementary, also completed the marathon.
Kids send letters to friends and family asking for pledges in support of their running, she said. Some choose to give a set donation, while others pledge a certain dollar amount for every lap completed.
And those dollars have benefited the school in several ways, Huebner said.
“The best part about this fundraiser … is that 100 percent of the funds go directly back to the school. With this money we’ve upgraded the entire sound system in the gym, which we really needed. We have also been able to upgrade technologically and get more devices for the school; and we’ve been able to implement … an online, individualized math program that helps fill in the holes for some of these students.”
During last week’s Closing Ceremonies, students who completed the marathon distance were awarded medals by Olympian Juan Carlos Trujillo, a runner, and Paralympian Sophia Herzog, a swimmer from Fairplay, Colo. All students who participated in the Bear-A-Thon sported blue event T-shirts.
“This is a celebration of all of you,” Huebner told the students. “Whether you ran one lap or a marathon, you are an inspiration. You should all be proud of yourselves.”
The staff, parents and students also got a bit of good news when Principal Lynda Henderson announced that Broadmoor Elementary was ranked No. 7 among more than 1,850 schools statewide for academic growth scores, which measure a student’s progress between September and the springtime of each school year.
“That is a very huge accomplishment,” she said.