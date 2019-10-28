Broadmoor Skating Club athletes enjoyed great success at the recently concluded 2019-20 Southwestern regionals at the Broadmoor World Arena.
The event ran Oct. 16-20 and was the first in the qualifying process to reach United States National Championships.
The second event is the Midwestern sectional, which will be held in late November in Dallas.
Broadmoor ladies swept all of the titles in Colorado Springs.
The winners: Mia Barghout — Juvenile girls gold medal; Katie Holling — Intermediate ladies gold medal; Bridget Isaly — Novice ladies gold medal; Maryn Pierce — Junior ladies gold medal; Paige Rydberg — Senior Ladies gold medal; Emmanuel Savary — Senior men gold medal.
Also qualifying in singles for Midwestern sectionals are:
Jane Calhoun — Juvenile girls; Ellie Kam — Intermediate ladies; Ruoxi Hu — Novice ladies; Veronika Khohryakova — Junior ladies; Courtney Hicks — Senior ladies; Kristen Stamm — Senior ladies; Kelly Arnett — Senior ladies.
The club also has a number of Junior/Senior pairs and dance teams headed to Dallas.