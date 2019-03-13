Qualifying for one national championship is an accomplishment in itself.
For Broadmoor Skating Club athlete Davis Ortonward, one wasn’t enough, and the sophomore at Manitou Springs High School recently returned from frosty Michigan, where he competed in two national championship events in the year’s first two months.
First, Ortonward, along with ice dancing partner Romy Malcolm — also a student at Manitou Springs — showed their stuff at the GEICO U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Jan. 19-27.
The following weekend, Ortonward’s Denver-based synchronized skating team earned a spot in the national event, which wrapped up March 2 in Plymouth, Mich.
“He knows what the commitment is to skating in general,” said Alicia Jordan, one of Ortonward’s coaches in synchronized skating. “It takes a certain type of athlete to juggle this many things. The things he learned from being part of a team helps him with school, and that’ll help him in life and his career. That makes him the well-rounded guy that he is.”
Ortonward and Malcolm finished seventh in the intermediate dance category at nationals.
He wasn’t done, though, and soon after found himself in Plymouth with Denver Synchronicity at the Pacific Synchro Sectionals. A third-place result put the team in the national event one week later.
The team placed 12th, a little lower than Ortonward’s hopes of as high as seventh, but the final result didn’t dampen his experiences at both nationals.
“Looking back to mid-January, it all starts to run together,” Ortonward said. “There was a lot of work and fun in that time, and it’s always nice to reconnect with friends and meet new people at these kind of events.”
While Ortonward might not be visiting and competing in Michigan for the time being, it doesn’t mean things are slowing down. He and Malcolm have already begun their new season of dance and look forward to the increased challenges in the novice category, a step up from intermediate.
“We’re getting stronger together, and even though we didn’t have to move up this year, we thought it would help us get better. It has more elements, longer programs and will be judged differently.”
With the move up, Ortonward had to make the difficult decision of dropping his twice-a-week synchros practices in Denver.
“I decided it was time to focus on dance,” Ortonward said. “I had a great time in five years of synchros, and it has helped me become a better and stronger skater.”
Ortonward and Malcolm are in the process of selecting music and choosing events to display their new works. Later this year, they’ll hope to qualify for their second nationals event as partners.