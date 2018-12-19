Two Broadmoor residents have published a book designed to help marathon runners prepare for the punishing 26-miles, 385-yard endurance race.
Authored by former Australian marathon champion Bob Wallace and physician/marathoner Fred Cox, “Running Your Bucket List Marathon: Everything You Need To Get It Done” is designed to help runners prepare for the most grueling of long distance races.
The book’s 45 chapters contain information runners need to develop a safe and effective training program to avoid the problems that frequently result in injury and failure. The book offers advice for pacing, measuring aerobic fitness, avoiding injury and what/what not to do after completing the marathon. “This books lays out all aspects of training, injury management, equipment and race selection,” Cox said.
Cox, who has lived in the Broadmoor area since 2004, and Wallace, since 2014, met through their wives, Margaret and Rebecca, both avid runners. The men became friends, and shared knowledge and experiences that later inspired the book.
However, because of their varied backgrounds and experiences, Cox and Wallace seemed an unlikely pair to collaborate on such a project. Cox, 70, is a retired osteopathic physician who taught English and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Though he completed his first marathon in 2006 at age 58 and his second in 2007, Cox, by his own admission, was not an accomplished runner. The obstacles he experienced inspired him to write a book for people who don’t train properly, get injured and/or discouraged and quit.
By contrast, Wallace, 67, is a former Australian marathon champion who has participated in numerous marathons worldwide with several first place finishes to his credit. He ran 20 marathons in under 2:20:00 (best time 2:13:14), and finished 9th in the 1982 Boston Marathon in 2:17:00. A competitive runner for 55 years, he founded a chain of running stores in Dallas.
“The book was written for people like me who aren’t accomplished runners,” Cox said. “It is a ‘how to do it’ book from ordering running shoes to reserving a hotel room near where the marathon will be held.” Wallace added, “Many runners get hurt because they didn’t prepare for the race. The programs in this book spell everything out for them.”
Cox and Wallace offer individual/collective expertise to each chapter. Because of his athletic history, Wallace is regarded as the coach but not the example, whereas Cox, a non-competitive runner, is the example but not the coach. It is runners like Cox for whom the book was written, he said.
“Bob is the athlete whereas I am the guy to whom this book is targeted,” Cox said. “Many books by marathon runners and coaches exist, but there is no book like this one. If running a marathon is on your bucket list, this is the book you need to accomplish that goal.”
It took Cox about 200 hours to write and edit the book, and more than 1,000 hours to get it published, he said. As for his literary contributions, Wallace said, “I don’t have much of a writing background but passed on my experiences to Fred who wrote the bulk of the book.”
Not only did Cox write most of the book, he also authored, “Off the Pavement — 55 easy mountain bike rides along Colorado’s Front Range,” for the mountain bike enthusiast. His other book, “25 Bicycle Tours in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster & Chester Counties,” is a biker’s guide to pedaling through scenic country roads and farmland.
Available on Amazon, “Running Your Bucket List Marathon” is available for $9.99. To date, about 100 copies have been sold, Wallace said.
“Many books are targeted toward guys like me instead of guys like Fred. So there is a sense of accomplishment in working on this project. And so you know, although Fred and I co-authored the book, we don’t run together,” Wallace said, laughing. Cox added, “If you dedicate yourself to this book for 5-6 months, you might have a good chance at finishing a marathon.”
To learn more visit amazon.com and search “Running Your Bucket List Marathon: Everything You Need to Get It Done.”