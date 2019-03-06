Even if you don’t know that Rick Broome is a world-class aviation artist and a member of the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame, it won’t take you very long to figure it out once you visit his Broadmoor area home.
Your first clue will be the dozens of paintings of aircraft, commercial and military, hanging on almost every wall. The second will be his large, sprawling studio with paintings and art paraphernalia strewn throughout. And the third clue will be the fuselage of an actual Boeing 727 jetliner installed inside the house, right next to his studio. He purchased the jetliner, once part of a movie set and used in television commercials, in 2005 and had it transported to his home on a 111-foot long trailer.
“I used to have a computer program, a flight simulator, in the cockpit,” he said, “but it burned up after 12,500 hours. It was so cool.”
Broome and his wife Billie recently returned from Beverly Hills, Calif., where they attended the 16th annual meeting of the Living Legends of Aviation, a group of more than 100 astronauts, pilots, aviation entrepreneurs, industry leaders and celebrity pilots who have made significant and extraordinary contributions to the field of aviation. The group’s mission consists of encouraging children to become astronauts, engineers, rocket scientists, space travelers and colonists of the future.
The organization includes many well-known names, including Buzz Aldrin, Frank Borman, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Jimmy Buffet, John Travolta, Ross Perot and Harrison Ford.
Broome was a 2018 nominee for induction into Legends, the only artist ever to be considered. While he hasn’t yet been officially inducted, it’s only a matter of time. Once nominated, everyone is eventually inducted.
Broome, a Pueblo native, began painting aviation art when he was a youngster and he never stopped. He picked up the talent naturally, with no formal art training, although he had many mentors along the way.
“It’s a gift, simple as that,” he said. “I’m an aeronautical engineer and an aircraft maintenance engineer. But just because I don’t have an art education it doesn’t mean I haven’t studied it to a doctorate level.”
Broome explained that he began selling his paintings along Colorado’s Front Range when he was 15 and at the same time he was training to be a pilot.
“Once I got my license, I’d fly back and forth to airports and peddle my art out of the back of airplanes,” he said.
When he was 18, he attended Northrop Institute of Technology in Inglewood, Calif. He said the primary reason for getting a degree was to climb into the cockpit of a United Airlines jet. But shortly after graduating and being hired as a flight officer for United, the country slid into a recession and he, along with 526 fellow pilots, was furloughed.
“That’s when my art career officially began,” he said with a smile. “By the time United recalled me, I had returned to Colorado. Selling my paintings was too good a gig to give up. And I didn’t want to pull up roots and move to Newark.”
Aviation, aeronautics and space exploration are by far his favorite subjects, although he occasionally paints landscapes and birds.
“I’ve got to be able to time travel if I’m talking to someone who’s a veteran of Vietnam or World War II,” he explained. “I’ve got to be able to put myself where they were, to visualize it.”
None of his thousands of paintings are copies of photographs. He said he draws from his imagination and uses photos for reference only.
“If there’s a photo of it, I don’t need to do a painting. I like to capture something that’s never been captured.”
Broome has completed nearly 3,000 paintings in his career. In fact, he can tell you the exact number of works, when he painted them and how many hours he put into each of them. He believes that keeping exact records can probably be attributed to the scientist side of his personality.
“I’m probably the only artist in the world who has logged every project since I was a little boy,” he said.
He describes his painting style as Old World Flemish — “the hardest way you can paint” — sometimes using 200 to 300 coats of acrylic and spending an average of 165 hours on each painting. One his favorite methods of painting is his “starlite” technique that consists of using specially mixed paints to achieve a florescent effect that is especially effective when the painting is viewed with blacklight blue lighting. When seen under that light, daytime scenes transform into nighttime.
“It’s like watching a movie to see the painting go from a day scene to a night scene,” he said.
His most favorite time to work on his paintings is during the middle of the night.
“I like working at 3 a.m. No phones, no distractions and stuff like that. It’s a good time to do art.”
As you might expect, Broome is also an avid pilot, having flown 48 different types of airplanes in his life, ranging from Piper Cubs to 747 jets and everything in between, including all the Cessnas, Beachcrafts and Pipers.
“I remember the first time I went flying and it’s a passion. The freedom you get while flying is unbelievable. That’s what we want to share and always have,” he said.
That sharing attitude and his long career of painting subjects involved with aviation, aeronautics and space exploration make him a natural for induction into the Living Legends of Aviation.