The famed Broadmoor Skating Club will host its 22nd Annual Broadmoor Open June 23-29 at the World Arena. The event is free to the public.
Hundreds of skaters from more than half a dozen countries will attend. The star-studded roster includes Jason Brown (the former U.S. National men’s champion and 2014 Olympian), Karen Chen (the former U.S. National women’s champion and 2018 Olympian), and Alysa Liu (the current U.S. National women’s champion).
The Open has been approved to be a part of the National Qualifying Series.
“We have a great list of competitors and the best assembly of judges other than a national championship,” said Broadmoor Skating Club President David Hamula.
The competition will be judged by professionals who have worked national, international and Olympic events.
Also expected to play a primary role is Peggy Fleming, the 1968 Olympic Gold medalist and former member of the Broadmoor Skating Club. Fleming, who resides in the Denver area with her husband, Greg Jenkins, is scheduled to be at the Open Wednesday through Friday.
Friday’s showcase event will be the highlight of the Open.
“It might be the best two hours of skating in the past decade,” Hamula said.
At the 1968 Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, Fleming, who attended Cheyenne Mountain High School, was the only U.S. athlete to win a gold medal. A three-time world champion, Fleming has been a figure skating television commentator for over 20 years, including several Winter Olympic Games.
“We are so honored to have Peggy here,” Hamula said. “What a blessing it is to have a critique by one of the most elegant people to ever put on skates.
“Peggy is one of the pioneers of bringing women’s sports into our living room, just as Billy Jean King did for tennis and Arnold Palmer did for golf, Peggy is known universally as being the most artistic person to put on skates.”
The Second Annual Peggy Fleming Trophy will be awarded for excellence in artistic performance. The event will be limited to 18 senior men and ladies entries. Both men and ladies will compete together in the same event for the trophy and a $3,000 first-place prize. Silver will receive $2,000 and Bronze $1,000) in podium positions.
The focus will be on the skater’s ability to artistically express and present a complete composition while demonstrating technical skills. Performances will be scored based on both a minimum technical framework and five specially defined components (skating skills and technique, composition, interpretation, performance and overall artistic/creative value) evaluating the artistry of each program and skater.
The duration of the program will be 3 minutes, 30 seconds (plus or minus 10 seconds).
The trophy bearing Fleming’s name is on display 51 weeks a year at the Broadmoor West Towers and one week a year at the World Arena during the Open.