The Broadmoor Fire Protection District has added a hot new apparatus to its firefighting arsenal.
The district recently purchased a fire truck featuring a state-of-the-art compressed air foam system designed to protect large structures in the event of an advancing wildfire. It carries 500 gallons of water and can produce thousands of gallons of thick foam to extinguish fires and protect large structures commonly found in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
The apparatus, which can pump 750 gallons per minute with a water supply, replaces an older pumper. It boasts a $320,000 price tag, with the El Pomar Foundation providing a $25,000 grant to assist in the purchase.
“The district has been putting aside funds over the last 10 years in anticipation of this new apparatus purchase. No loans were needed for this acquisition,” Broadmoor Fire Department Chief Noel Perran said.
Darley Fire Apparatus of Wisconsin, one of the largest pumps manufacturers, fabricated the apparatus. Darley serves the world’s first responder and tactical communities by providing high quality, safe and innovative products. However, lack of materials and challenges brought on by COVID-19 precluded getting the truck into service for about a year.
According to Perran, the truck will meet all the fire protection district’s needs while providing a low profile, maneuverable vehicle that can easily access the tight streets around the Broadmoor area. The addition will allow the fire protection district to continue providing state-of-the-art wildfire and structural protection for Broadmoor area residents.
“The apparatus will serve as our first response vehicle for medicals as well as fires and traffic accidents,” said Perran, a 43-year veteran.
The apparatus, which will be numbered 611, is part of the district’s fleet of two other fire trucks. The district has a type three structural protection apparatus, 610, and a type six brush truck, 640. Also, the district responds with two motorcycles and a utility terrain vehicle, each specifically designed to respond to the unique topography in and around the Broadmoor area, Perran said.
The Broadmoor Fire Protection District provides fire protection and emergency response services to the Colorado Springs community, including for medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls and incidents involving hazardous materials.
According to the Broadmoor Fire Department website, the department first formed in 1949 when the city of Colorado Springs informed the community it would not serve the Broadmoor district. A volunteer force staffed the fire department, originally located in the Broadmoor Hotel parking garage. The department saw its first paid fireman in the early 1960s.
By the 1970s, the department bought a 1971 Mack Pumper fire truck geared and powered for the Broadmoor districts’ steep streets. In 1975, the department acquired a mini-pumper on a 1975 International chassis. Later that year the department began staffing with full-time firefighters, according to the department website.
In 1977, the department saw its first emergency medical technician, which launched the transition to Emergency Medical Response. Volunteers were disbanded in 1981 and the department became a full-time paid fire department. In 1984 the first paramedic was hired, with the department offering full-time advanced life support coverage.
In 2004, the department relocated to its current location at 750 El Pomar Road, where it continues to serve the community. Reach them by phone at 719-633-1069.